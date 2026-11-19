The purpose-built Tesla Cybercab is expanding to more U.S. cities after its launch in Austin.

Tesla is now rolling out the Cybercab in Dallas, its second major city after the service launched in Austin in September, the automaker said in a post on X. The driverless taxi can carry up to two passengers at a time and doesn’t have a steering wheel or pedals.

Riders can order a Cybercab using the Tesla Robotaxi app on their smartphones.is joining its fleet there. Tesla’s robotaxi rollout has been heavily concentrated in Texas and Florida, since those two states have fewer regulatory roadblocks, letting Tesla add vehicles and expand its geofenced areas more quickly than in other states.

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In addition to Austin and Dallas, Tesla is currently serving riders in Houston, Fort Worth, Tampa, San Antonio, Orlando, and Miami. The service also runs in the San Francisco Bay Area, but those vehicles have drivers supervising them due to California’s rules.

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The two-door Cybercab is only present in Austin and Dallas, with the rest of the cities getting the Model Y.CEO Elon Musk has said the company eventually plans to have two million Cybercabs in the U.S. That figure deserves some skepticism, given Tesla’s track record of promising big numbers and failing to deliver them. Tesla also plans to wind downTesla recently said it’s sending out invites to select customers to purchase the Cybercab for private use, but that news raised more questions than it answered.

The car won’t operate without a $299 per month autonomy subscription, and it’s unclear how it will meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Tesla also plans to roll out a version of the Model Y without a steering wheel and pedals to add to its robotaxi fleet. Tesla Opens Self-Driving Cybercab Orders To 'Select Customers' At $29,990Genesis Is Finally Getting Into The U.S. Hybrid Market