The electric-auto maker says it has invited some buyers to reserve a personal robotaxi. The arrangement raises big questions about the future of car ownership.

it had invited “select customers” to purchase their very own Cybercabs. The two-seat, gold vehicle is unlike any other on the market: It lacks a steering wheel and brake pedals, and is primarily driven by software.

If owners do anything that Tesla deems "unauthorized or inappropriate," the company says it can suspend or cancel the subscription—and their self-driving cars won’t work. If the vehicle loses connectivity, the self-driving cars won’t work.

Also read Mercedes Takes Aim at Tesla with New Hands-Free Driving Tech

Tesla also reserves the right to make an owner’s car not work at any time: It says it can, for any safety or security purpose, suspend or terminate access to Cybercab tech, or restrict operations by location, road type, weather, or “condition.

” This is particularly salient because the Cybercab is also, who are trying to understand why Tesla believes the vehicle meets safety standards without so many of the parts and systems required. For years, automakers have seen increasingly software-dominated vehicles as an opportunity to get drivers hooked on the same special sauce that makes Netflix, Amazon, and Spotify so potent:. Because these vehicles can receive over-the-air software updates, manufacturers can offer drivers new services as they make them.

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The upside is high, tech-style margins that keep rolling in, versus the razor-thin ones seen in car-making. AIn some ways, the subscription model is working. Today, some automakers charge extra for remote start, security, internet connectivity, and advanced driver assistance features. General Motors said it madeBut some customers have also found the business model yucky, or even offensive.

Why charge extra to “unlock” a feature that’s already built into a car? If an automaker can add a new feature at any time, can’t they also take it away? And if they can take it away, what does "ownership" mean? In 2022, BMW told drivers in select countries it would activate; it eventually backed down after public outcry, pledging the company would no longer charge subscription fees for pre-installed hardware.

So Tesla buyers may be particularly amenable to paying monthly to make their self-driving cars go. , roadside assistance, tire, air filter, and windshield wiper replacements, and tire and camera inspections.

Cybercabs will be able to “travel autonomously, unoccupied to a Tesla service center,” the company says. The fee doesn't cover insurance. Cybercab buyers will have other restrictions.

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The vehicle is for personal use only. Even though CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly said owners will be able to put their vehicles on Tesla’s wider Robotaxi network to make money during downtime, and even hasfor those who want to own and operate their own Cybercab fleets, the current ownership agreement prohibits that. Buyers are also prohibited from selling or transferring their vehicles without Tesla’s written consent.

The company “advises against” children under 13 riding in the Cybercab, and prohibits children from riding without an adult present. , Musk showed no apparent compunction about the Cybercab business model, but did say the monthly price for autonomy “is too high. ” He wrote that the price should be “more like ~$115/month. ”is a staff writer covering transportation systems and cities.

Before joining WIRED, she wrote for The Atlantic’s CityLab. Marshall is based in San Diego and is developing opinions about tacos. ...