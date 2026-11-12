Tesla’s Cheapest Cybertruck Ever Is An RC Racer That Goes 37 MPH

The 1:10-scale remote-controlled EV features all-wheel drive, a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, and independent suspension with plenty of travel.

The real Cybertruck is more expensive than ever, and it’s going away next year. Now, though, there’s a miniature version, too. The Cybertruck RC Racer can reach speeds of up to 37 mph at distances up to 326 feet.was never as affordable as Elon Musk envisioned back in 2019, when the angular electric pickup truck was unveiled as a concept.

Now, though, the American EV maker is selling a sub-$1,000 miniature version of the controversial model, rightThe company claims its RC Racer’s 2.4-gigaherz radio system can maintain high-speed stability at distances of up to 326 feet , while an optional Gyro feature adds counter-steering to help prevent spinouts. A single brushless motor sends power to both axles through a set of drive shafts, enabling a top speed of 37 miles per hour .

Also read A Tesla Aftermarket Shop Wants to Keep Building the Cybertruck Under License After Production Ends

That’s very impressive, and it makes the small-scale Cybertruck faster than all low-speed vehicles in the United States, which are capped at just 25 mph.bundles a USB-C charger in the box, which is a welcome addition in a world where smartphone makers are no longer including charging cables, let alone charging bricks. The Cybertruck RC Racer has an advertised run time of up to 20 minutes, and judging from the promotional video posted on the company’s website, it looks like a ton of fun.

To charge the battery, the polycarbonate body needs to be removed from the chassis via the quick-release clips. Then, the battery needs to be disconnected from the motor and connected to the on-board charger, and charging can begin via the USB-C port on the side of the chassis.

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According to Tesla, a full charge may take up to three hours, which can be a bit of a buzzkill, but the company said it will soon start selling spare parts for the RC Racer, so buyers will probably be able to get a spare battery or two to keep the fun going for longer. The included transmitter has a side wheel for steering and a trigger for acceleration, braking, and reverse.

Separate controls for the throttle trim, steering alignment trim, steering reverse, and gyro stability assist are also included. The transmitter is powered by four AA batteries, which are not included in the box. , with the first shipments expected to arrive at customers’ doors starting next week. According to the company, the RC car is not suitable for children under 14 years old.

Tesla Is Squeezing More Money Out Of The Cybertruck Before It DiesTesla Is Squeezing More Money Out Of The Cybertruck Before It Dies