Tesla's Aggressive Legal Tactics Silence Critics in China

Tesla has been accused of using aggressive legal tactics to silence critics in China. The company has sued a number of customers and media outlets for making critical comments about its vehicles and its business practices. Tesla has won nearly every case it has brought against critics in China.

Elon Musk's Tesla has engaged in legal battles against its own customers and media figures in China over critical comments, and has emerged victorious in nearly every case. This pattern of legal action began in February 2021 when Zhang Yazhou found herself facing a lawsuit from Tesla after publicly discussing issues with the brakes of her father's Tesla Model 3 following an accident.

A Chinese court ruled in Tesla's favor, ordering Zhang to pay over $23,000 in damages and issue a public apology.Zhang's case is not an isolated incident. The Associated Press discovered that over the past four years, Tesla has filed lawsuits against at least six car owners in China who encountered various problems with their vehicles, ranging from malfunctions to accidents allegedly caused by mechanical failures. The company has also taken legal action against at least six bloggers and two Chinese media outlets for publishing critical content about Tesla. Remarkably, Tesla prevailed in all eleven cases where the AP could ascertain the verdicts.This aggressive legal strategy has effectively silenced critics, provided financial benefits to Tesla, and minimized its liability. Tesla has enjoyed substantial rewards from Chinese government support, securing unprecedented regulatory concessions, discounted loans, and significant tax incentives. The company has also benefited from largely favorable coverage in Chinese media. However, this success has come at the cost of Chinese consumers. The AP's analysis revealed that in cases brought by customers against Tesla regarding safety, quality, or contractual disputes, the automaker won nearly 90 percent of the time. This high success rate in Chinese courts is considered extraordinary by some experts for a foreign company. Tesla's business and political triumphs in China are largely attributed to the backing of Li Qiang, the former Shanghai party chief who currently serves as China's premier. Under his leadership, Tesla opened its first factory outside the U.S. in Shanghai in 2019 and received numerous government perks and allowances





