Tesla's Aggressive Legal Tactics in China Raise Concerns

A review by the Associated Press reveals that Tesla has used aggressive legal tactics in China, suing customers and critics who have raised concerns about the company's vehicles and practices. The company has won all eleven cases for which verdicts are known, raising questions about its accountability and the influence it wields in China.

This February 2025 image shows Zhang Yazhou’s Weibo social media account with videos she posted talking about Tesla in 2022 in Henan Province. (AP Photo) In this photo provided by Zhang Yazhou, she stands in front of her damaged Tesla Model 3 outside of the Tesla dealership in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China’s Henan province, on March, 19, 2021. The car was painted with the phrase “Brakes fail.

” (Courtesy Zhang Yazhou via AP) This photo provided by Zhang Yazhou shows damage to her Tesla Model 3, which her father was driving when it struck two other cars and crashed to a halt against a concrete barrier in Anyang, a city in central China’s Henan province, on Feb. 21, 2021. Zhang was in the passenger seat. Her mother and her one-year-old niece were in the back. (Zhang Yazhou via AP) This photo provided by Zhang Yazhou shows her damaged Tesla Model 3, left, which her father was driving when it hit two other cars before crashing to a halt against a concrete barrier in Anyang, a city in central China’s Henan province, on Feb. 21, 2021. Zhang was in the passenger seat. Her mother and her one-year-old niece were at the back. (Zhang Yazhou via AP) On February 21, 2021, Zhang Yazhou was a passenger in her father's Tesla Model 3 when it was involved in a serious accident. Approaching a red light, her father swerved around two cars before plowing into an SUV and a sedan and crashing into a large concrete barrier. Stunned, Zhang gazed at the deflating airbag in front of her. She could never have imagined what was to come: being sued for defamation by Tesla for complaining publicly about the car’s brakes — and winning.A Chinese court ordered Zhang to pay more than $23,000 in damages and publicly apologize to the $1.1 trillion company.Zhang is not the only one to find herself in the crosshairs of Tesla, which is led by Elon Musk, among the richest men in the world and a self-described “free speech absolutist.” Over the last four years, Tesla has sued at least six car owners in China who had sudden vehicle malfunctions, quality complaints or accidents they claimed were caused by mechanical failures.The company has also sued at least six bloggers and two Chinese media outlets that wrote critically about the company, according to a review of public court documents and Chinese media reports by The Associated Press. Tesla won all eleven cases for which AP could determine the verdicts. Two judgments, including Zhang’s, are on appeal. One case was settled out of court.It is not common practice for automakers — in China or elsewhere — to sue their customers. But Tesla has pioneered an aggressive legal strategy and leveraged the patronage of powerful leaders in China’s ruling Communist Party to silence critics, reap financial rewards and limit its accountability. The AP review of Tesla’s record in China comes as Musk is wielding significant influence in President Donald Trump’s new administration, leading an effort to rapidly shrink the size of the federal government and oust employees deemed disloyal to the president. His actions have raised concerns about the potential for abuse of power and the erosion of democratic norms. In the United States, Musk has found a powerful ally in Trump, who has praised Musk’s business acumen and vision





