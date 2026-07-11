Tesla to End Cybertruck Production in Mid-2027 to Focus on Robotaxis

Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas by mid-2027, shifting focus to Cybercab robotaxis after sales dropped 48 percent in 2025 and 28 percent in the first nine months of 2026.

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla will wind down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of 2027. The announcement was made in a post on X, and it marks a major strategic pivot for the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla plans to reallocate manufacturing capacity toward the Cybercab, its self-driving taxi. The move signals a decisive shift away from the controversial pickup truck and toward autonomous ride-hailing. Musk specifically discussed winding down production at Gigafactory Texas. Tesla has not confirmed whether it will move Cybertruck manufacturing elsewhere or discontinue the vehicle entirely.

Also read Tesla Cybertruck Production To End By Mid-2027

Cybertruck Sales Plunge Amid Production Halt

Texas is currently the only known Tesla factory equipped to manufacture the truck's specialized stainless steel body components. Those components require unique manufacturing processes that have not been replicated at other Tesla sites. Musk has not said whether production will relocate or end completely. Sales data illustrates the rapid decline that prompted this decision.

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According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Tesla sold approximately 38,965 Cybertrucks in the United States during 2024. That volume dropped to just 20,237 units in 2025, a 48 percent decrease. The downward trend continued in 2026, with only 11,586 units sold in the first nine months of the year. That represented a further 28 percent decline compared with the same period in 2025.

Those figures fell far short of initial expectations. Musk once suggested the Cybertruck could sustain annual sales of 250,000 units. Consumer enthusiasm never matched the hype from the vehicle's November 2019 unveiling. Musk reported approximately 250,000 reservations within five days of the reveal.

Polarizing Design And High Prices Hurt Appeal

However, many of those were refundable deposits that never converted into actual purchases. The truck's polarizing design, featuring sharp angles and an unpainted stainless-steel exoskeleton, limited its mass-market appeal. Pricing strategies further complicated the Cybertruck's market position. Tesla originally promised a single-motor model starting at $39,900 in 2019.

That specific configuration never reached customers at the advertised price. On November 5, 2026, Tesla raised prices again. The Dual-Motor AWD version climbed to $82,490, but Tesla paused new orders for that trim. That left the Premium AWD as the least expensive option available to order, starting at $92,490 before additional fees.

Manufacturing challenges and regulatory hurdles also weighed on the vehicle's reputation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has recorded 11 Cybertruck recalls since deliveries began in late 2023. Some issues involved software problems that Tesla could fix remotely. Others required owners to have their vehicles physically repaired at service centers.

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Recalls And Political Backlash Damage Brand

One of the most concerning recalls came in April 2024, when Tesla recalled 3,87 The political landscape surrounding the brand has become increasingly complex. Musk's alliance with President Donald Trump and various right-leaning causes transformed the Cybertruck into a political symbol. This association alienated some potential buyers in markets like Europe. Cybertruck sales in Europe tumbled 49 percent in the first two months of 2025.

Musk's endorsement of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party drew widespread condemnation across the continent. Competitive pressures in the autonomous vehicle space are intensifying. Musk recently criticized Waymo, calling their robotaxis pet destroyers during a livestream. He highlighted a new Tesla robotaxi update designed to better detect animals at night.

Tesla Shifts Focus To Autonomous Robotaxis

The comments came during a Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley livestream. Musk also took aim at Waymo over animal collisions and touted the Tesla robotaxi update to detect pets at night. The decision to halt Cybertruck production reflects a broader reckoning for Tesla's hardware division. High costs, technical recalls, and a shifting consumer landscape have eroded the excitement that once surrounded the brand.

The Cybertruck arrived with enormous expectations and certainly got people talking. Its sharp angles and stainless steel body made it look unlike anything else on the road. Some people loved it, while others could not understand why anyone would want one. Now Tesla is betting its future on the scalability and profitability of its autonomous taxi network rather than traditional vehicle sales.

By prioritizing self-driving taxi operations, Musk aims to establish dominance in the autonomous ride-hailing sector. The move signals that Tesla is moving away from the mixed fortunes of its consumer pickup line. Instead, it will focus on high-margin mobility-as-a-service revenue streams. For a vehicle that arrived with enormous expectations, the wind-down is a remarkable turnaround.