‘Tesla of China’ could make cars in Britain as Burnham considers tariffs

A company nicknamed the “Tesla of China” is considering manufacturing its vehicles in Britain as Andy Burnham mulls tariffs on Beijing’s electric car companies.

Xpeng , told The Telegraph it would be “natural to think about local manufacturing” if sales in Britain hit a certain level. The comments came as the Guangzhou-headquartered company this week announced plans to launch five new luxury vehicles aimed at British buyers.

Xpeng has been seen as a potential challenger to Tesla, pursuing a similar strategy of hi-tech vehicles packed with self-driving technology, while it has also developed humanoid robots. Its sleek coupes, such as the LO3, share similarities with Tesla’s vehicles, pitting the Chinese companies directly against Elon Musk’s car business.

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At a launch at the luxury Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel on Thursday, Xpeng unveiled the UK version of its LO3 SUV coupe, which it said would start at £32,990 and feature a range of more than 300 miles. Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Gu said the company would consider building vehicles in Britain if its launch in the market is a success. Mr Gu said: “It depends on the success that we anticipate from these launches.

We hope to generate a substantial business. And once we reach a certain volume, then it’s natural to think about local manufacturing. ”on Chinese electric cars. The EU has already enforced steep tariffs of up to 35.3pc on Chinese electric vehicles and the Prime Minister has been seeking closer ties with Europe, raising the prospect the UK will adopt similar rules.

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Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, has been drafting a tariff blueprint and Anas Sarwar, the trade minister, said last month that Britain and the EU must “work together and act in lockstep” to combat the flood of Chinese EV imports. Xpeng’s latest UK vehicles will be built in China and shipped to Britain, meaning they would fall foul of any prospective tariff regime.

It also produces cars for Europe out of a factory in Austria, although this plant is already near full capacity. He Xiaopeng, the chief executive of Xpeng, launched the GX car at the Beijing Auto Show in April - AFP via Getty Images/Danai Howard Xpeng’s launch in Britain follows a flood of other Chinese car brands that have swept across the UK market.

The, made by China’s Chery, was the UK’s top-selling car in September, while BYD, which makes electric cars such as theSome are also now exploring similar arrangements in the UK in anticipation of potential tariffs here. Chery, whose Jaecoo 7 is known as the “Temu Range Rover” for its lookalike appearance of the British marque, has sealed a deal with Nissan to explore making its cars in Sunderland.

Mr Gu said Chery’s deal was “very much a validation of their success in the UK market”.

“If you want to be a leading player, you have to have more local capabilities,” he said. The Xpeng boss said the company would have to “react” to any new UK rules on Chinese imports. It previously began making cars with Austrian manufacturer Magna in 2025 after Europe brought in its own tough levies.

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Mr Gu said: “We have to react to whatever arrangement or regime there is, just like when we reacted to Europe when they announced EV tariffs on Chinese brands.

“We want to keep the current open, friendly and conductive market environment. But we as a company need to react whenever there is change. ” Xpeng plans to build a network of 100 retail outlets and service stations across the UK by the end of 2027. It is planning to open three flagship stores in London and Manchester in the next six months.

, known as Yoyo, to UK roads.

“London is a very important, key robotaxi market. We also want to see how Yoyo can be tested,” Mr Gu said.