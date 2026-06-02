Tesla Model S Faces Steep Depreciation, Losing Up to 64% of Value in Five Years

New data reveals that the 2021 Tesla Model S has lost between 50% and 64% of its original value over five years, outperforming some rivals but still depreciating faster than the large luxury electric car segment. Higher trims like the Plaid see the steepest declines, raising concerns about long-term value retention for EVs.

It is well known that a new car loses most of its value within the first few years, but electric vehicles (EVs) tend to depreciate at an even faster rate than traditional gasoline-powered cars.

To illustrate the severity of this issue, consider the Tesla Model S, one of the most popular EVs on the market. The 2021 Tesla Model S recently reached a five-year milestone, a key timeframe for assessing vehicle depreciation.

At launch, the 2021 Model S had Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) ranging from $70,620 for the base Long Range Plus trim, $91,100 for the Long Range, $93,100 for the Performance, and $141,190 for the high-end Plaid trim, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) data. Current used car market figures from KBB show that the entry-level Long Range Plus now sells for as low as $35,200, representing a loss of approximately 50% of its original value.

While this may seem substantial, it is actually better than the five-year depreciation rates for some competing models, which have lost about 55% and 60% respectively. For anyone considering selling a 2021 Model S or purchasing one used, understanding the current market value across different trims is essential. KBB reports a fair market value of $35,200 in 2026 for the Long Range Plus, though this figure varies with vehicle condition. This trim has depreciated the least compared to higher-end options.

Overall, the entire 2021 Tesla Model S lineup has depreciated by an average of $59,278 from its mean MSRP of $99,003, equating to a 60% decline over five years. Specifically, the Long Range trim now averages $36,700, the Performance $36,400, and the Plaid $50,600. In percentage terms, the Long Range has lost 60% of its value, the Performance 61%, and the Plaid the most at 64%.

These depreciation figures align with the model's relatively low reliability ratings compared to other 2021 vehicles, according to consumer reports. The Model S's resale value drop of up to 62% within five years raises questions about how it compares to its segment and the broader industry. Data indicates that the Tesla Model S depreciates faster than the overall large luxury electric car category. Over three years, the Model S loses 57.2% of its value versus 50% for the segment.

Even after five years, the Model S decline stands at 62.1% compared to 59.5% for all large luxury electric cars. While depreciation rates typically stabilize over time and may eventually converge with segment averages, the Model S currently loses value more rapidly than many competitors, making it a less attractive option for those prioritizing long-term value retention. Future trends could alter this outlook as the EV market evolves





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