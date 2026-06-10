Tesla Model 3 Voted Best Car to Own in UK, Beating BMW 2 Series and Vauxhall Grandland

A massive survey of UK drivers has crowned the Tesla Model 3 as the best car to own in Britain, beating 50 other models. The EV saloon from Elon Musk's brand received the highest overall satisfaction rating, thanks to its engine and gearbox performance, safety features, and quality and reliability.

Many drivers in Britain might be reluctant to make the switch to an electric car, but it could make you happier. That's according to a massive survey of UK drivers, in which the Tesla Model 3 has been voted the best model to own.

The EV saloon from Elon Musk's brand beat 50 other cars to be awarded the highest overall satisfaction rating by motorists in the nation's largest automotive satisfaction poll. The Model 3 - which costs between £37,990 and £59,990 new - took the top spot, having topped three of the Auto Express Driver Power 2026 survey categories: engine and gearbox performance; safety features; and quality and reliability.

The poll garnered responses from more than 100,000 drivers this year, making it the biggest of its kind in Britain. Respondents are asked about their car's dependability, interior space, protective features, value for money, and driving experience to measure and compare owner satisfaction levels.

Thanks to its positive ranking by drivers, the electric Tesla placed ahead of the BMW 2 Series three-door coupe and Vauxhall Grandland SUV, proving that an EV might just be the most pleasing option for many motorists. Here's a rundown of the cars that received the highest ratings from their owners. The best car to own: The Tesla Model 3 was awarded 88.6% by drivers making it the number 1 car to own in the UK's largest car ownership survey.

The BMW 2 Series scored 88.19% overall and the Vauxhall Grandland scored 87.8%. The Model 3 was the only car to be rated 100 per cent in a category, gaining full marks for drivetrain smoothness. It was also awarded first place for acceleration, thanks to its electric drive and instant response. The Performance Model 3 can sprint from 0 to 60mph in a rapid 2.9 seconds.

These two combined saw the Model 3 ranked second overall for driving pleasure. Its range - which officially varies from 332 miles to 466 miles depending on the version you choose - impressed owners, helping it score the highest of any EV in the survey, although it could only manage 14th place for overall efficiency when other fuel types were included. Sarah Perks from Auto Express said: 'Owners love almost everything about their Model 3s, especially now quality has improved.

'Even the 'screen-first' policy, which puts most functions onto the touchscreen, doesn't seem to worry owners who live with the car daily. Their scores for the balance between physical and digital controls put the Model 3 in third place for this category.

'The biggest improvement in the Model 3's scores over previous years has been in quality. The Tesla has previously been last in this category, but it is now built well enough to achieve fifth place, and third for reliability.

'The Model 3's worst scores are for exterior styling, with a 34th position, and brake responsiveness, at 31st in the chart, but neither could take the shine off the 3's victory. ' The BMW 2 Series is the second best car to own according to drivers. It scored 88.2% overall. The Vauxhall Grandland didn't secure any top spot in individual categories but gained a high overall score thanks to strong performances across the board.

Owners like the way the affordable SUV looks - it costs from £35,095 - which places it in sixth place for exterior styling. Drivers have also praised its interior, with it ranking second overall for both interior quality and practicality





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Tesla Model 3 Best Car To Own UK Drivers Automotive Satisfaction Poll Auto Express Driver Power 2026 Survey BMW 2 Series Vauxhall Grandland Electric Cars Satisfaction Rating Driving Experience Interior Space Protective Features Value For Money Driving Dynamics Powertrain Performance Reliability Quality And Finish Exterior Styling Brake Responsiveness Infotainment System User-Friendliness Of Controls Climate Control Smartphone Connectivity Satellite Navigation Audio System Touchscreen Operation

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