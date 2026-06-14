Tesla Model 3 Faces Stiff Competition from New Electric Vehicles in 2026

Explore how the Tesla Model 3's range and price compare to rivals like the Lucid Air, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and BMW i4 in the evolving 2026 electric vehicle market.

The Tesla Model 3 has played a major role in normalizing electric vehicle ownership in the United States. First hitting the streets in 2017, it's come at a price point that has made keeping an EV in the garage possible for a wide range of consumers.

The 2026 standard model sees a starting price of $36,990, and Consumer Reports considers the Model 3 to be among the market's top performers. The standard Model 3 model comes with the performance of a 5.8-second 0-60 time, plenty of interior technology to play with, and a sleek design that makes it easy to spot on the road.

On the more practical side, the standard Model 3 has 24 cubic feet of cargo space and an EPA-estimated range of 321 miles per charge. That range is pretty impressive, and even competes with what many gas-powered vehicles get out of a tank of gas. But while the Tesla Model 3 has spent much of its existence ahead of the market in certain regards, many EV manufacturers have caught up.

It may be no surprise to hear that luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW make electric cars that deliver better range than the Model 3, but there are several other electric vehicles on the market that can make it farther on a single battery charge. The Lucid Air offers much better range than the Model 3, though you could add a lot of vehicles to such a list, as the Air is a standout.

Lucid makes the Air in four different trims, with the base model Air Pure able to reach 420 miles per charge. More expensive trims include the Air Touring and Air Grand Touring, which can reach 431 miles and 512 miles of range, respectively. One of the more impressive features of the lineup is its fast-charging capabilities.

The base model Air Pure is able to go from a dead battery to 200 miles of range with just 16 minutes of charging time. The Lucid Air, however, is priced much higher than the Model 3 at all trim levels. It starts at $70,900, which is approaching twice the starting price of the Model 3. A fully equipped, top-end Lucid Air Sapphire even manages to hit a price of $249,000.

Additionally, Consumer Reports considers the Lucid Air to be among the best in class. While the Air may not provide the most overall value among electric cars, the 100 miles of range the base model offers over the standard Tesla Model 3 is pretty substantial for drivers who have range as a top priority in an EV.

With a starting price of $99,900, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is another electric car that lives in a much different price range than the Model 3. It's a full-size luxury sedan that comes in three different models, though the base-model EQS 450+ gets the best range of the three.

While the mid-range EQS 450 4MATIC can get 367 miles of range and the premium EQS 580 4MATIC can get 371 miles of range, the EQS 450+ further outperforms the standard Model 3's 321 miles of range with up to 390 miles per charge. It also has fast-charging capabilities that can take it from a 10% charge to an 80% charge in just 31 minutes.

That estimated 70 miles of range difference comes at a steep price with the Mercedes-Benz EQS. But it is a luxury vehicle, after all, and many Mercedes-Benz shoppers aren't likely to be looking at range as the vehicle's primary differentiator. The EQS has a uniquely designed interior and ambient lighting arrangement that are likely to be more appealing, as well as a rear cabin with a massive amount of legroom and comfort.

Mercedes-Benz also packs the EQS lineup with technology features, including face and fingerprint recognition and a total of 56 inches of screen real estate across three displays. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a vehicle with as much intention for mass appeal as the Tesla Model 3. The two vehicles are priced similarly across different trims, with the Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range starting at $37,850 and the high-end Ioniq 6 Limited starting at $51,100.

U.S. News & World Report named the Ioniq 6 the best electric car for 2025, and it has also received praise at Consumer Reports, where it's among the top-rated models. It has a lot of color options and features that can be added across its wide variety of trim levels. While the Ioniq 6 starts at just $37,850, it doesn't officially start outdistancing the Model 3 until the second-tier SE model.

This version of the electric car has a starting price of $42,800. The base model Ioniq 6 comes with a rear-wheel drive motor that only gets 240 miles of range, but upgrading to the Ioniq 6 SE gets you 342 miles of range. That's not a particularly massive improvement over the standard Model 3.

In fact, it might be more fair to compare it to the Model 3 Premium, which starts at $42,490 and has a range of 346 miles, showing how closely these two lines mirror each other in terms of price and range. One model of the BMW i4 outperforms the Model 3 in range, but in a more general sense, this electric vehicle outdoes a lot of others.

The i4 is among the best electric sedans available, and with a C/D rating of 9.5 out of 10, it's a 2026 Editors' Choice among EVs at Car and Driver. The i4 offers a compelling blend of performance, range, and luxury that challenges the Tesla Model 3 directly. Its starting price is higher than the base Model 3 but competitive with mid-tier trims.

The BMW i4 eDrive40 has an EPA-estimated range of around 300 miles, while the more powerful i4 M50 achieves about 260 miles due to its performance focus. However, the i4 distinguishes itself with a premium interior, superior build quality, and the driving dynamics that BMW is known for. It also features a realistic fast-charging capability, making it a strong contender for those willing to pay a bit more for a more traditional luxury car experience with electric power.

In summary, the Tesla Model 3 remains a benchmark for affordable electric vehicles with solid range, technology, and performance. However, the competitive landscape has grown significantly, with several alternatives offering either superior range, luxury features, or better value depending on consumer priorities. The Lucid Air leads in range and charging speed but at a luxury price. The Mercedes-Benz EQS offers a flagship luxury experience with impressive range.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 provides a near-direct competitor with similar pricing and features. The BMW i4 appeals to drivers seeking a sportier, more refined electric sedan. Each of these vehicles has its own strengths and target audience, making the EV market more diverse and dynamic than ever before





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