Tesla makes major Cybercab announcement as driverless vehicle goes on sale

Tesla's Cybercab is now available to select customers for $29,990 with a $299 monthly autonomy subscription, but Elon Musk says the fee is too high.

The aftershocks of Jensen Huang's alleged affair scandalNvidia's losing streak rattles markets as Bitcoin slides below $70KThe national security implications of this are huge, Seamus Bruner saysTesla CEO Elon Musk said vehicle demand is outpacing production as Full Self-Driving gains traction, while the company announced plans to launch Cybercab service in Dallas next month and expand its autonomous transportation network .is now taking orders from select customers for its Cybercab, as the automaker pushes to bring fully autonomous vehicles to the consumer market.

Tesla announced Friday on X that "select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use" at a price of $29,990, with a required monthly "Autonomy Subscription" costing an additional $299. The post included an image of the gold-colored, two-seat vehicle, which features butterfly doors but no steering wheel or pedals. The Cybercab had previously been used only in Tesla's robotaxi fleet in select U.S. cities.

Also read Tesla Starts Selling Cybercab — $30,000*

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X that the Cybercab would be available nationwide as the company receives regulatory approvals. Tesla announced that select customers are being invited to purchase its Cybercab for personal use, with a starting price of $29,990 and a required $299 monthly autonomy subscription.

He also said that the monthly fee is "too high," adding that the price should be comparable to the combined cost of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software and connectivity services for other models, or approximately $115 per month.said the Cybercab will ultimately be available in the same locations as the company's robotaxi fleet, which includes Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Orlando, San Antonio and Tampa. The announcement comes after Tesla and Musk have pledged for years to make fully autonomous vehicles available to consumers, according toTesla is opening Cybercab purchases to select customers as the automaker expands its push to bring fully autonomous vehicles to the consumer market.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Musk said Tesla would end Cybertruck production at its Gigafactory Texas facility around the middle of next year as the company shifts its focus toward Cybercab production. FOX Business previously reported that Tesla's growing emphasis on the Cybercab comes as the automaker expands its focus on artificial intelligence and robotics, with the driverless vehicle expected to play a key role in its planned global robotaxi network.has faced years of delays, but the company began offering paid rides in a small fleet of Cybercabs in Austin in September.

Federal auto safety regulators have also scrutinized whether Tesla properly self-certified the Cybercab's compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an audit in September to review the certification. Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the Cybercab's $299 monthly autonomy subscription"too high," suggesting the price should be closer to the cost of Tesla's other self-driving and connectivity services.

The two-seater robotaxi entered production earlier this year and remains a relatively small program for Tesla, which has listed an installed annual production capacity of more than 125,000 vehicles.