Tesla Just Bumped The Cheapest Model Y’s Range, But The Price Stays The Same

The base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive is now just a few miles short of the more expensive Model Y Premium trim.

The base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive is now just a few miles short of the more expensive Model Y Premium trim. The Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive got a 27-mile bump, but the price is unchanged.trim.

The 2027 Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive is now listed on the American company’s website as being capable of driving up to 348 miles on a full charge, up from 321 miles before. With the standard 18-inch wheels, the crossover gets an 8% bump in range, but with the optional 19-inch wheels, the base-spec Model Y can now cover up to 335 miles, a 10% increase.

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It’s unclear what Tesla did to improve the range of the most affordable Model Y, but one thing is certain: the price. Just like before, the entry-level crossover starts at $41,630. The range change is not yet reflected on the, which still lists the old 321-mile rating, but that will likely change in the future, as the company submits new paperwork.

The longer range brings the most affordable Model Y just seven miles shy of the more expensive Premium trim’s estimated driving distance. The Model Y Premium costs $6,000 more and offers faster acceleration, slightly more range, a revised exterior design, and a more upmarket interior. Features like an FM radio, heated rear seats, a rear passenger display, adaptive high beams, and frequency-dependent shock absorbers can only be had on the Premium or higher trims.

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The entry-level Model Y also comes with a glass roof that’s covered by a one-piece headliner. At the same time, however, Tesla claims that it’s ramping up production of the Cybercab two-seater and its Optimus humanoid robot. The company has also boosted production of the, but the cars won’t be able to operate anywhere in the country.

According to the terms, the vehicles will only work in “supported service areas” and only if the owner pays a $299 monthly subscription for autonomous driving. Tesla’s Cheapest Cybertruck Ever Is An RC Racer That Goes 37 MPHAmerica's Top 3 SUVs Are About To Be Hybrid Or ElectricTesla Opens Self-Driving Cybercab Orders To 'Select Customers' At $29,990