Tesla Insiders Admit They Wouldn't Use FSD If Their Lives Depended on It

Ten former Tesla safety employees shared their concerns about the company's infamous full self-driving mode.

Illustration by Tag Hartman-Simkins / Futurism. Source: Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty ImagesIt turns out not even the people building Tesla’s self-driving tech trust Elon Musk’s extravagant claims about the company’s autonomous vehicles.interviewed nine former data labelers and a former self-driving engineer about their take on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving mode.

The results were overwhelmingly negative, with seven of the data specialists admitting they wouldn’t ride in a Tesla in FSD. One erstwhile worker told the publication they wouldn’t ride in a Tesla robotaxi “if you f**king paid me.

” At least five data labelers, whose job was to comb through hours of FSD footage to train the vehicle’s software to avoid past mistakes, toldthey routinely saw clips of Teslas driving above the speed limit, an issue which engineers and managers treated like a low-priority compared to— and those are just the incidents that get media exposure. Given these insiders’ direct access to terabytes’ worth of proprietary FSD footage, we’re inclined to take their word on it.

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