Tesla Fined $13,500 for Alleged Heat Safety Violations at Fremont Factory

Tesla faces scrutiny over workplace safety after being fined for failing to protect workers from excessive heat at its Fremont factory. This incident marks the latest in a string of alleged violations at the company, raising concerns about worker well-being and safety protocols.

Production associates work on a Tesla Model 3 at the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif., on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group) Tesla has been fined $13,500 for a “serious” alleged violation of state labor law , after California’s occupational safety regulator found it failed to protect 50 workers at its Fremont electric car factory from excessive heat.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported the state-level finding that Tesla broke a regulation requiring employees “be allowed and encouraged” to rest in shade to cool down any time “they feel the need to do so to protect themselves from overheating.” Under that rule, any worker who takes such a rest must be monitored and asked if they are experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness, and if they are, they cannot be ordered back to work until symptoms have gone away.The case remains open, and it was unclear whether Tesla had paid the fine. The company disputes most labor-related citations, and did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. California’s workplace-safety regulator, Cal/OSHA, did not immediately respond to questions about Tesla’s payment of fines. The U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which reports both federal and state findings about workplace-safety violations, has not cited Tesla for any purported violations.This recent fine follows a pattern of workplace safety concerns at Tesla. The company has faced previous fines and investigations related to worker safety, including over two alleged violations connected to a vehicle accident at the Fremont factory. One purported violation, deemed “serious,” related to the driver moving the vehicle when a person was in its path, and netted a $22,500 penalty. The other related to failure to establish, implement and maintain an effective program to prevent injury and illness. Tesla disputed both findings, according to the Labor Department.Tesla in 2022 was fined $112,065 over 19 alleged workplace safety violations — nearly all contested by Tesla — and four accidents in the Fremont factory. State regulators accused the company of repeated failure to properly train workers and report accidents involving serious injury. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent appointment as head of the National Space Council may shield him from federal scrutiny regarding workplace safety issues. Musk’s government position will likely shield him from federal regulatory action, said Stanford Law professor emeritus William Gould, a labor law expert. “Musk is much less likely to face scrutiny at the federal level,” Gould said. “The relatively limited resources of California appear to be his only concern.





