Tesla halts Cybertruck manufacturing at the Texas Gigafactory to shift resources toward the autonomous Cybercab. New invites allow limited purchases with significant restrictions and fees for select customers.

Tesla has officially announced the end of Cybertruck production at its Texas Gigafactory to prioritize the development and deployment of its autonomous Cybercab. This strategic pivot marks a significant shift in the company's manufacturing focus, moving away from its rugged, stainless-steel pickup truck toward a two-door driving pod designed specifically for consumer-ready autonomous driving. The decision underscores Tesla's commitment to establishing a dominant presence in the future of mobility through robotics and artificial intelligence rather than traditional vehicle manufacturing.

Cybercab Purchase Requirements and Costs

Owners of the new autonomous pod must navigate a unique acquisition process that currently relies on exclusive invitations rather than open market availability. Eligible individuals can reserve the vehicle for personal use, but they are required to pay a nonrefundable deposit of $1,000 alongside a monthly subscription fee of $299 to access the autonomous features. The base price for the vehicle is set at $29,990, which positions it as a sub-$30,000 option in the automotive market, although the total cost of ownership includes these recurring subscription charges that Tesla is working to reduce to match its Full Self-Driving price point of approximately $115 per month.

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Manufacturing Timeline and Production Shift

The transition away from the Cybertruck is scheduled to begin in mid-2027, during which time the Tesla Gigafactory will start winding down production of the pickup model. This timeline allows for a gradual reallocation of manufacturing resources to ramp up the output of the Cybercab, ensuring that supply can meet the anticipated demand for autonomous vehicles. Elon Musk has stated that this restructuring is essential to increase production capabilities for the self-driving pod, which he views as the future of personal transportation and a critical component of the company's long-term autonomous strategy.

Initial Delivery Locations and Restrictions

Deliveries for the first batch of Cybercabs are set to begin in December 2026, but availability is strictly limited to select customers in specific Texas cities including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. The vehicle operates without traditional pedals or a steering wheel, relying entirely on its autonomous software which is currently restricted to geofenced areas similar to those used for Tesla Robotaxi services. Tesla plans to expand the geographic availability of the Cybercab as it secures necessary regulatory approvals, aiming to extend services to a dozen or so states by the end of 2026.

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Cybertruck Sales Decline Context

The decision to phase out the Cybertruck comes against a backdrop of declining sales figures that suggest weakening consumer demand for the specialized pickup. Data indicates that only 11,586 Cybertrucks were sold in the first nine months of 2026, a significant drop from the 16,097 units sold during the same period in 2025. Furthermore, sales volume fell by 28% in 2026 according to industry reports, providing additional context for why Tesla is choosing to pivot its resources toward a product category it believes holds greater future growth potential.

Strategic Implications for Future Mobility

Tesla envisions an autonomous future where vehicles like the Cybercab serve as the primary mode of transport, but several hurdles remain before widespread adoption can occur. These challenges include overcoming regulatory barriers, refining the technology to ensure safety in diverse environments, and addressing consumer concerns regarding the additional costs associated with autonomous subscriptions. While the initial price tag may attract attention in major Texas metropolitan areas, the combination of limited availability, subscription fees, and unproven long-term reliability means that the true value of this sacrifice will only be determined as the technology matures and expands beyond its current pilot phases.