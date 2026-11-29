Tesla discontinues the Cybertruck, leaving Rivian R1T and GMC EV trucks like the Sierra and Hummer as top alternatives. Compare specs, pricing, and performance of these leading electric pickups.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced the discontinuation of the Cybertruck, an electric vehicle initially marketed as the futuristic replacement for traditional pickup trucks. This strategic shift removes one of the most polarizing designs from the market, forcing consumers to evaluate other available electric vehicle options for their hauling and towing needs. The decision impacts buyers looking for high-performance electric pickups that balance modern aesthetics with practical utility.

Competing EV Truck Models and Pricing

With the Cybertruck no longer in production, buyers can consider the Rivian R1T, the GMC Sierra EV, or the GMC Hummer EV as primary alternatives. The GMC Hummer EV SUV offers two specific trim levels for consumers. The base 2X 4WD trim starts at approximately $97,200. For $107,995, customers can purchase the 3X 4WD trim, which includes a carbon fiber hood insert, a 22-inch carbon fiber black spare wheel, a carbon fiber skid plate insert, tri-motor 4WD capability, and several additional premium features.

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Performance Specs and Horsepower Comparison

Both the remaining electric trucks and the former Cybertruck are engineered for significant power output. Depending on the specific model chosen, the GMC Hummer EV may produce approximately 1,000 horsepower. In contrast, the Cybertruck was rated to deliver around 845 horsepower. Torque is also a critical metric for truck buyers. The GMC Hummer EV reportedly generates around 11,500 pound-feet of torque, while the Cybertruck was equipped with 10,296 pound-feet of torque.

Range, Towing, and Design Differences

Range is a defining feature of electric vehicles, and both brands offer competitive distances on a single charge. The Cybertruck was rated for approximately 320 miles, whereas the GMC Hummer EV could reach up to 319 miles. Towing capacity presents a different comparison, with reports indicating the Hummer can tow 7,500 pounds. Tesla stated the Cybertruck could tow 11,000 pounds, giving it an advantage in heavy hauling. Additionally, the GMC Hummer EV offers various paint color options, while Cybertruck owners required third-party wraps for color changes. The GMC also provides 17 camera views compared to the Cybertruck's six.

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Alternative Rivian and GMC Options for Buyers

The Rivian R1T serves as another powerful EV alternative, capable of traveling up to 420 miles on a single charge. It produces 665 horsepower and 829 pound-feet of torque, figures that are lower than the Cybertruck's estimated stats. The base Rivian R1T model costs approximately $79,990, which is $2,500 less than Tesla's dual-motor all-wheel-drive version. Other GM options include the Silverado EV, starting at $56,095 with 478 miles of range, 750 horsepower, and 775 pound-feet of torque. The GMC Sierra EV starts around $62,400, offering 478 miles of range, 760 horsepower, and 785 pound-feet of torque.

Market Shifts and Ford F-150 Lightning Exit

The electric truck market is undergoing significant changes as manufacturers adjust their lineups. Ford previously offered the F-150 Lightning as a direct competitor to the Tesla Cybertruck. However, Ford discontinued the F-150 Lightning model in 2025. This exit, combined with Tesla's removal of the Cybertruck, simplifies the remaining landscape to focused options from Rivian and General Motors. Buyers must now weigh the specific performance metrics and pricing of the available Rivian and GMC models against their individual requirements for range, payload, and budget constraints.