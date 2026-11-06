Tesla Cybertruck Production To End By Mid-2027

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that production of the Cybertruck will cease by mid-2027. This decision follows years of sales struggles, quality issues, and political backlash against the electric vehicle brand.

Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, issued a definitive statement on Friday confirming that the production of the Cybertruck will cease by the middle of 2027. This announcement marks the conclusion of the production lifecycle for the electric pickup truck that has generated significant public attention and controversy since its initial unveiling in 2019.

Production Timeline And Facility Shutdown

Musk revealed the specifics of the winding down process on the social media platform X, stating that the Gigafactory located in Texas would begin reducing construction activities for the Cybertruck by mid-2027. This timeline provides a clear endpoint for the manufacturing of the angular stainless-steel vehicle, which has faced numerous challenges since its debut.

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One enthusiast of the Tesla brand reacted to the news by describing the event as the end of an era. In response to this sentiment, Musk noted that the existing Cybertruck fleet would remain in circulation for a long time, ensuring that the vehicles currently on the road will continue to operate for years to come.

Sales Challenges And Design Controversies

The Cybertruck has been a source of controversy and criticism since its introduction in 2019. Initial skepticism arose during the public presentation when the vehicle's so-called unbreakable windows were shattered by a metal ball. This demonstration failed to meet expectations and sparked widespread media discussion regarding the durability claims made by the company.

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Customers had to wait another four years to receive their deliveries, a delay that contributed to growing frustration. The eventual rollout was further marred by higher prices, a shorter driving range, multiple recalls, and poor overall sales figures. These factors have collectively impacted the vehicle's market performance and consumer reception.

Political Backlash And Vandalism

The polarizing angular design of the Cybertruck also became a target for vandals. Numerous vehicles were damaged or attempted to be destroyed by individuals protesting Musk's work with the Trump Administration and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. This political association has added another layer of complexity to the vehicle's public perception.

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that Musk lost more than $445 million attempting to aid dozens of conservative candidates in midterm campaigns. Of the 37 House Republicans Musk supported, only three won their midterm race. Six of the seven Senate candidates the billionaire Tesla owner supported also lost their races, highlighting the financial and political risks taken by the CEO.

Future Implications For Tesla

As the company prepares for this transition, the focus will likely shift to other models in the Tesla lineup. The end of Cybertruck production will have implications for the Gigafactory in Texas, which will need to adjust its operations accordingly. Consumers and investors will be watching closely to see how this decision affects Tesla's overall strategy and market position.

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The winding down of the Cybertruck production line represents a significant moment for the electric vehicle industry. It reflects the challenges of launching a highly polarizing product and the importance of aligning brand identity with consumer expectations. As the mid-2027 deadline approaches, the automotive world will observe how this chapter concludes for one of the most talked-about vehicles in recent years.