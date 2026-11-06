Elon Musk says the production line will switch to Cybercabs, and the truck’s lead engineer is already referring to it in the past tense.

Tesla is “winding down” production of the Cybertruck in Texas “around the middle of next year” to make room for additional Cybercab production, CEO Elon Musk says.

As with so many other Tesla lineup announcements, the decision was announced in a. The Cybertruck’s lead engineer followed up with an X post of his own referring to the vehicle in the past tense, suggesting that the pickup will be axed rather than see production moved elsewhere.

Also read Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production at Austin Gigafactory, Musk says

It marks a fitting end for what was meant to be a major volume product for Tesla, one that was intended to fight thethe same way that the more successful Model 3 and Model Y have long fought internal combustion sedans and crossovers across the world. The unusually-styled Cybertruck never became anything close to that kind of rainmaker for Tesla, even after Tesla.

When the truck did arrive, it failed to hit the lofty range and price benchmarks that Tesla announced on stage at its initial reveal. With production now set to end in the middle of 2027, the gap between the reveal and release could end up being longer than the amount of time Tesla actually sold its flagship pickup.

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, and the Model S and Model X canceled, Tesla’s only current products will soon be the Model 3 and Model Y. Both have been major hits for Tesla, and both have received recent facelifts, but they will have to carry the brand’s showrooms on their own until Tesla can actually Fred Smith's love of cars comes from his fascination with auto racing. Unfortunately, that passion led him to daily drive a high-mileage, first-year Porsche Panamera.

He is still thinking about the last lap of the 2011 Indianapolis 500.