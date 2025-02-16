Tesla Cybertruck Crash Raises Concerns About Safety and Design

A recent crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck in California has sparked renewed debate about the safety and design of the electric vehicle. While the exact cause of the fire following the crash is still under investigation, several factors, including the occupants' blood alcohol content and the vehicle's history of recalls, have raised concerns.

Just after 3 a.m. on November 29, 2024, a Cybertruck carrying four recent high school graduates careened off the highway and crashed into a tree in Piedmont, California. A fire erupted following the impact, and while authorities are still investigating the exact cause, several factors are worth considering. One notable detail is that both the driver and passengers had unusually high levels of alcohol and cocaine in their blood.

Before anyone writes this off as an unfortunate-if-simple drunk driving accident, there are several factors to keep in mind. Electric vehicles are generally considered safer than their gasoline-powered counterparts, with a significantly lower likelihood of catching fire. However, this doesn't mean that fires are impossible. According to data, a relatively small percentage of vehicles catch fire in a given year. That's an extremely low number in the grand scheme of things, thankfully, but makes it all the more tragic when one does break out. When it comes to Cybertrucks, however, the numbers ought to be even lower, given that the vehicles run on Tesla's proprietary brand of lithium-ion batteries, rather than combustible gasoline. Yet, there have been reports that suggest Tesla Cybertrucks may be disproportionately prone to fires compared to other EVs. One study found that Tesla Cybertrucks are 17 times more deadly than the infamous Ford Pinto, which gained notoriety during the 1970s for a gas tank that would explode if nudged too hard. Remember also that Tesla has issued six factory recalls in the Cybertruck's short life span — the most of any vehicle in its class. In the case of the Piedmont crash, the exact cause of the fire is yet unknown, but that there was a blaze at all in an electric vehicle ought to raise some eyebrows. After all, weren't EVs once said to be much safer? Relative insurance claim frequencies for Model S and X fires not due to collisions are the highest of all luxury sedans and SUVs, according to aompared to other luxury vehicles, it's no contest for Tesla; compare 725 relative losses to the car with the second-highest relative claims, Land Rover, which clocked a paltry 132. With that in mind, it's no wonder that issues with Tesla's in-house batteries have been attributed to frequent fires. But let's assume the cause of the fire was external — we still don't know, after all. And that leaves us with Tesla's notorious doors.. That might make them look sleek, but the issue comes when the truck's low-voltage system fails and the electronic door opener no longer works — a problem which, along with the truck's ' 'In the unlikely event that Cybertruck has no low voltage power,' it reads, 'you will not be able to open the doors from the interior by pressing the interior door open buttons. Instead, use the manual door releases.' The driver's side manual door release is relatively simple, though it blends in with the black door trim. The rear manual release, however, involves peeling two plastic panels away and yanking on a small plastic cord — a decidedly difficult task if you're drunk and panicking as the truck's cabin fills with smoke. It's a given that car crashes are notoriously disorienting incidents. But in the case of Piedmont crash, the fact that one passenger was able to escape alive indicates that the impact alone was not enough to knock the riders out completely — yet another grim indictment for the Cybertruck





