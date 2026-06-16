Tesla Cybercab Specs Are Public — But Questions Remain

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. Tesla Cybercab specs have been revealed via an EPA filing. It’s a 15-page document, but here are some of the key facts and figures: Battery Capacity: 326-volt system, 146 Ah — probably around 50 kWh energy storage capacity Electric Motor: ...

326-volt system, 146 Ah — probably around 50 kWh energy storage capacityGross Vehicle Weight Rating :418 miles in EPA lab testing, probably around 300 miles or less in real-world EPA-estimated rangeSome have asked why a car that is supposed to be peacefully, calmly chauffeuring people around needs 163 kW of power.

That’s more than an Audi A4 or Volvo XC60. However, remember that electric cars have easy power. That said, 219 hp is just above the top tier of 2026 Nissan LEAF trim options, which range from 174 to 214 horsepower. 300 miles of range on a 50 kWh battery is an impressive result, but not surprising since we did know already that the Cybercab is hyper efficient — and small.

You can’t really compare specs like this to specs of a 5-seat or 7-seat electric vehicle. Remember, the Cybercab will only seat two. And that brings us to remaining questions. Those include: Will Tesla actually sell these to customers for?

Will they come without steering wheels and pedals, or will they start out with these basic controls? Will they really be fully autonomous and safe? If Tesla wants to operate these in its own robotaxi fleets, how many will be deployed in those fleets? If they offer them to normal customers, how many people will actually buy a two-seat vehicle?

Will the Cybercab flop like the Cybertruck did, or will it be a revolutionary small vehicle? I’m sure there are more questions, but those are a few that come to mind. What do you think?





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