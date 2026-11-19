The NHTSA logs eight Cybercab incidents in Austin and other cities. Details on speeds, injuries, and the lack of LiDAR sensor hardware are reviewed.

Automaker Tesla faces intensifying scrutiny from federal regulators following the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's documentation of eight distinct crashes involving the company's self-driving taxi, the Cybercab. These newly recorded incidents highlight the operational challenges the company faces as it attempts to deploy fully autonomous vehicles in urban environments without traditional safety hardware like LiDAR sensors. The reported crashes span multiple locations including Austin, Lehi, Philadelphia, and Tampa, signaling a complex safety landscape for the autonomous ride-hailing service.

NHTSA Investigation And Crash Data

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has recorded eight separate crashes involving the self-driving taxi. This official count comes two months after the initial reports of automated vehicle incidents emerged in public domains. Of the eight reported crashes, four involved the fully autonomous Level 4 Cybercab models that are currently only operating in Austin. The other four involved human-supervised Cybercabs, which are fitted with steering wheels and brake pedals, across Austin, Lehi, Philadelphia, and Tampa.

Also read Tesla Opens Cybercab Orders To Private Buyers, With Prices Starting At $29,990

While Tesla has tracked over 40 different robotaxi incidents involving its broader fleet, the specific Cybercab model now has eight reported crashes. Some of these incidents were caused by Tesla's own remote operators who intervened during critical moments. Reports show that every takeover appearing in these crash reports resulted in a collision of some sort. However, some of these are small incidental collisions, like vehicles hitting poles and dumpsters.

Incident Details And Severity Analysis

Detailed inspection of the seen data reveals a wide range of accident types and speeds. Tesla has logged hitting a pothole at 5 mph, being hit by another car in a parking lot, being rear-ended in traffic without a driver onboard, and driving down the curb after going across the sidewalk at 3 mph. Most of these appear harmless, but other crashes have resulted in hospitalization. Detailed reports indicate one Austin crash caused a minor injury. The incident occurred at 5 mph and required involvement of the hospital.

Advertisement

A separate crash at 11 mph in Lehi, Utah, involved hitting an SUV, but no one was hospitalized. Florida saw property damage, but a 53 mph crash with a passenger car is listed as unknown in the injury filing. There were two incidents involving Cybercabs in the Philadelphia area. Notably, Tesla does not have a license to operate autonomously in Philly, so these were human-supervised vehicles. In October 2026, a Reddit user posted photos of a Cybercab with its whole panel ripped off the front door.

Sensor Omissions And Regulatory Stance

Unlike others in the self-driving space, Cybercabs do not come with LiDAR, or light detection and ranging. This technology uses onboard computing to determine things like depth or assist with detecting objects in a space, even in low-light conditions. The tech is so ubiquitous nowadays that its absence in Tesla vehicles is a major point of contention. Without that sensor suite, Tesla had previously given its autonomous Cybercab service in Austin an 11 p.m. curfew. This restriction was understandable considering the reduced visibility at night.

The company has since changed course and started offering robotaxi rides 24/7 in all the cities it services. This decision to operate around the clock without LiDAR support raises significant safety questions among regulatory bodies. The shift from a limited curfew to unrestricted hours suggests Tesla's confidence in its camera-only perception system, despite the lack of proven reliability in low-light scenarios compared to LiDAR-equipped competitors.

Strategic Cost Reduction Goals

Elon Musk has famously gone against the grain with the solved problem of object detection and opted not to add more sensor hardware to the vehicles. Everything must be done via cameras and software onboard the Tesla Cybercab itself. By omitting additional sensor hardware, along with steering wheels and pedals, the company aims to lower the cost of Cybercabs to increase the fleet size. Although some Cybercabs do have them if full self-driving is not allowed, the core design philosophy relies on pure software intelligence.

Advertisement

This strategy hinges on the assumption that camera-based neural networks can eventually surpass the safety and cost-efficiency of hybrid sensor systems. However, the recent NHTSA findings suggest that the learning curve remains steep. The distinction between harmless pothole impacts and high-speed collisions indicates that the current iteration of the technology requires further refinement before widespread unattended deployment can be considered safe. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Tesla can justify its hardware-light approach in the face of federal safety standards.