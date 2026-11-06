Tesla to Halt Cybertruck Production Mid-2027 as Elon Musk Pivots to Cybercab Robotaxis

Tesla will wind down Cybertruck manufacturing at its Texas Gigafactory by mid-2027 to prioritize the new Cybercab. CEO Elon Musk cites weak sales and strategic shifts to robotaxi ambitions.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has officially announced that the automaker will wind down production of the Cybertruck at its Gigafactory Texas facility around the middle of 2027. This strategic pivot marks a definitive shift in the company's manufacturing focus away from its controversial electric pickup truck toward the newly launched Cybercab autonomous robotaxi. The decision underscores Tesla's broader ambition to transform from a traditional automaker into a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics.

The announcement follows a period of persistently weak sales performance for the futuristic pickup, which was once hailed as a direct rival to legacy models from Ford and General Motors. According to data from the automotive platform Kelley Blue Book, Tesla sold only 20,237 Cybertrucks in the United States last year. This figure represents a steep decline of 48 percent from the 38,965 units sold in 2024.

Also read Musk says Tesla will end Cybertruck production in 2027

Sales figures fell drastically short of Elon Musk's initial expectations, where he had predicted annual sales of 250,000 units around the start of production in 2023. Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer stated that it does not make logical sense to continue production when the vehicle is failing to meet its sales targets. The gap between Musk's ambitious projections and actual market reception has highlighted significant challenges in positioning the unique vehicle within the mainstream automotive landscape.

Since its initial unveiling in 2019, the Cybertruck has faced substantial controversy due to its unconventional angular design and stainless-steel exterior. The unveiling event gained notoriety when attempts to demonstrate shatterproof windows resulted in massive cracks forming in the glass after metal balls were thrown at them. The design also triggered strong reactions from pickup truck purists who mocked its futuristic aesthetic.

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Regulatory hurdles have further hindered the vehicle's market reach, particularly in international markets. The sharp-edged design makes it impossible to sell in regions with strict crash regulations involving pedestrian impact, such as Europe. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has recorded 11 recalls for the Cybertruck since it went on sale in late 2023. These recalls have included both physical repairs and fixes delivered via over-the-air software updates.

Automotive analyst Felipe Munoz observed that while the Cybertruck is often labeled a failure due to poor sales, other electric pickups from competitors like Ford have also struggled in the US market. However, the specific design of the Cybertruck limited its prospects far more severely than its rivals. Munoz noted that electric pickups are not currently popular in the US, and the Cybertruck lost the competition because it could not navigate the regulatory environment in key markets like Europe.

Tesla is now redirecting resources toward the Cybercab, a two-seater autonomous vehicle featuring butterfly doors and no steering wheel, pedals, or mirrors. This model is central to Elon Musk's vision of transforming Tesla into an artificial intelligence and robotics company rather than remaining solely an automaker. Musk described the Cybertruck as the best vehicle Tesla has ever made, but labeled the production wind-down as the end of an era for the brand.

The Austin plant remains the only known Tesla facility equipped to manufacture the specialized components required for the Cybercab. Although Tesla began offering paid rides with a small fleet of Cybercabs in Austin this September, the company still faces regulatory scrutiny. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an audit in September to review whether Tesla properly self-certified the Cybercab for compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

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Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill stated on X that the Cybertruck served as an incredible technology development platform for the upcoming robotaxi. The Cybercab is expected to supply a global network of robotaxis, representing Musk's main autonomous model. However, the robotaxi is still a small program, with production beginning only earlier this year, making it unlikely to make up for lost Cybertruck volumes in the immediate future.

This production decision comes at a difficult time for Elon Musk, whose companies lost more than $370 billion in market capitalization during the week of the US midterm elections. Musk had spent nearly half a billion dollars supporting Republican candidates, but the vast majority of those backed lost their races. The wind-down of Cybertruck production will allow Tesla to allocate its manufacturing capacity to the Cybercab, which is currently a small-scale program.

Data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles shows that about 570 of the more than 1,200 Tesla robotaxis operating in Texas are Cybercabs. The remainder of the fleet consists mainly of Model Y vehicles. This transition underscores the company's reliance on its Austin operations to drive its next growth phase. Tesla must now navigate regulatory challenges while scaling up a new product line that differs significantly from its traditional vehicle offerings.