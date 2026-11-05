Tesla And SpaceX Shares Plunge As Democrats Win Texas Governor Race

Tesla and SpaceX stock falls sharply as regulators face a new Democratic Texas administration. Elon Musk's massive midterm spending failed to elect allies, jeopardizing his proposed merger plans.

Shares of Tesla and SpaceX suffered significant declines on Monday morning, marking a sharp downturn for Elon Musk as the financial repercussions of his political investments begin to surface. The billionaire tech mogul spent nearly $445 million during the 2026 midterm elections to support Republican candidates across the United States. However, this substantial financial backing failed to secure victory for key allies in Texas, leading to immediate market skepticism regarding his future corporate strategy.

Tesla shares fell nearly six percent at the start of trading, while SpaceX stock dropped more than five percent during the same session. These losses were particularly notable given that other major technology stocks, including Google, Meta, and Nvidia, achieved decent gains on the same day. The broader market benchmark, the S&P 500 stock index, also moved in a positive direction, highlighting the specific nature of the sell-off affecting Musk's assets.

Also read Elon Musk Responds After His Record $474 Million Bet on Republicans Ends in Blowout

The sudden devaluation of these two company stocks coincides with a period of intense scrutiny following the midterm elections. Musk served as a key lieutenant for President Donald Trump during the first year of his second administration. Despite this high-profile political alignment, the Republican Party endured a historic midterm loss, creating an unfavorable environment for Musk's business ambitions. The Democratic victory in Texas was described as a blue tsunami that has now shifted the political landscape in the state where both Tesla and SpaceX are headquartered.

A primary driver of this market reaction is the failure of Musk's substantial investment in Texas politics. Of the $445 million total spent on elections, approximately $224 million was directed solely to Texas. This sum was allocated to support Senate candidate Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott, both of whom recently lost their races to Democratic challengers. The loss of these candidates has shifted the political landscape in the state where both Tesla and SpaceX are headquartered.

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Texas is now under the control of Democrats for the first time in decades. Governor Greg Abbott, whom Musk heavily supported, was defeated, and Senate candidate Ken Paxton also lost his bid for the United States Senate. These electoral outcomes remove the political allies Musk counted on to facilitate his business operations. Former Goldman Sachs analyst Nic Puckrin noted that the newly elected Texas Governor and Senator both support tighter regulation, complicating the path to a merger.

Regulatory hurdles for Musk's proposed corporate restructuring are now expected to intensify under the new state leadership. Newly elected Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa has been sharply critical of Musk's growing influence in the state. She has specifically criticized the Texas state government for providing preferential treatment to Musk's business dealings with the outgoing Governor Greg Abbott. Governor Hinojosa has raised concerns about public subsidies received by Musk's companies and SpaceX's operations around Boca Chica Beach.

Just last month, she condemned discussions regarding the sale of 1,300 acres of public land in South Texas. This land includes the Boca Chica State Park, which SpaceX intends to utilize for its launch facilities. Her stance signals a potential regulatory crackdown on previous exemptions. Tesla moved from Palo Alto to Austin in 2021, and SpaceX moved from Hawthorne to Starbase, Texas, in 2024, making the new political climate in Texas a direct threat to their operations.

These political shifts pose a direct threat to Musk's confirmation that he wants to combine Tesla and SpaceX in a deal valued around $3.5 trillion. The combination would require approval from both state and federal regulators. The proposed transaction is expected to be an all-stock deal where SpaceX effectively acquires Tesla. Barclays has suggested Tesla shareholders might receive around 0.7 SpaceX shares for every Tesla share.

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The prospect of a merged entity valued at $3.5 trillion faces significant obstacles from both shareholders and regulators. The potential merger would likely be challenged by a Congress controlled by Democrats. Democratic Party leaders have openly stated their plans to investigate Musk and his companies. Massachusetts senator Edward Markey posted on X that his party would need to print numerous subpoenas to manage the investigation.

Musk responded to the election results and market losses with humor on his social media platform. He joked about his election-interfering space lasers not working and mentioned that data centers in space are now looking appealing. He also noted his plans to place AI computing resources on satellites in space. Despite these deflections, the market penalty remains clear as Wall Street analysts warn that the path to consolidation is anything but straightforward.