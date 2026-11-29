Chinese automakers are racing to be approved for importation into Canada, but meanwhile, Tesla reportedly accounts for 90% of the country's import quota today.

One Canadian legislator says that Tesla accounts for 90% of the country's Chinese EV imports since the quota launched earlier this yearOne Canadian legislator says that Tesla makes up 90% of the import quota thus far.

Canada recently opened the door to a limited number of Chinese EVs. Companies like BYD, Geely, Xiaomi, and others now the opportunity to sell some cars in Canada or less.

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But for now, it's a free-for-all that favors the incumbent, which just so happens to be Tesla. The coming quarters might not be so kind. A Used Cybertruck Is Selling A Month Faster Than A Ford F-150Winter Weather Hits EV Range Hard. One Automaker Handles It Better Than Tesla