Tesla 4680 Battery Production Hits 100 Million Milestone

Tesla reaches a major production milestone for its proprietary 4680 battery cells. Analysis of manufacturing impacts, supply chain diversification, and future cost benefits for the electric vehicle market.

Tesla has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone by producing its 100 millionth 4680 battery cell. The automaker announced this achievement in September 2024, marking a major step in its strategy to vertically integrate critical electric vehicle components. This development underscores Tesla's ongoing effort to reduce reliance on external suppliers and lower production costs through in-house engineering.

4680 Battery Technology and Manufacturing

The 4680 cell is named for its dimensions, specifically a 46-millimeter diameter and an 80-millimeter height. Tesla began delivering vehicles equipped with these cells fourteen years after its initial 2008 launch of the all-electric Roadster. The company manufactures these cylindrical cells primarily at its Gigafactory Texas facility in Austin. Production at this location supports a variety of models, including the Model Y SUV. Additionally, Tesla is expanding lithium iron phosphate production at Gigafactory Nevada, though these units mainly serve energy storage products. The Kato Factory in Fremont, California, continues to support early-stage cell manufacturing and broader battery development.

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Strategic Supply Chain Diversification

Despite the push for internal production, Tesla maintains partnerships with several global battery manufacturers. Panasonic remains a long-standing partner, producing 2170 cells in the U.S. and 18650 cells in Japan specifically for Model S and Model X vehicles. China's CATL is another critical supplier, providing lithium iron phosphate cells for certain Model 3 and Model Y configurations. LG Energy Solution supplies 2170 cells from its Nanjing facility in China for select Model 3 and Model Y versions. LG also holds an agreement to manufacture lithium iron phosphate cells for Megapack storage systems in Michigan starting in 2027. South Korea's BYD has previously supplied lithium iron phosphate cells for Model Y production at Tesla's German factory, though current supply arrangements with BYD remain unclear.

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Cost Reduction Through Engineering Innovation

Tesla developed the 4680 cell to enhance performance and simplify vehicle assembly processes. The larger size of the cell reduces the total number of individual components required for a battery pack. This reduction simplifies the assembly process and lowers material requirements. A key innovation is the structural battery pack, which integrates the battery directly into the vehicle's chassis. This design approach reduces part count and increases overall vehicle rigidity. Furthermore, Tesla utilizes a dry-electrode manufacturing process for these cells. This method removes the energy-intensive drying stage common in traditional battery production, potentially lowering both costs and energy consumption.

Production Challenges and Future Outlook

Scaling the production of 4680 cells has presented significant engineering challenges. Achieving consistent quality while maintaining competitive manufacturing costs has proven difficult for the automaker. Elon Musk and his engineering teams continue to refine these processes to ensure reliability. In-house battery design provides Tesla with greater control over its supply chain and allows for better tailoring of packs to upcoming vehicle designs. For consumers, continued battery development aims to result in more affordable electric vehicles. The successful production of 100 million cells suggests that Tesla is gaining traction in overcoming these initial manufacturing hurdles.