Tesco Tops BBQ Taste Test, Waitrose Runners-up, Aldi Best Value

The Good Housekeeping Institute's 2026 BBQ Taste Test results reveal the best foods to indulge in over the long weekend. Tesco claims the top spot with five category wins, while Waitrose comes close with their standout chicken and sides offerings. Aldi, in turn, triumphs in the best value categories.

It might not feel like it with the currently dreary weather, but this bank holiday weekend is set to be hotter than Athens with temperatures expected to climb as high as 26 degrees - in other words, it'll likely be the perfect BBQ weather.

While Tesco has come out on top with five category wins across BBQ heroes, desserts, cocktails, and meat-free sausages, Waitrose came shortly behind as runner-up with its standout chicken and sides offerings. Aldi, on the other hand, triumphed in the best value categories, with six wins for its trademark low prices





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BBQ BBQ Tips Summer BBQ BBQ Test UK Supermarket BBQ Good Housekeeping Institute BBQ BBQ Foods BBQ Sauces BBQ Desserts BBQ Seasonings BBQ Sides BBQ Heroes BBQ Value

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Good Housekeeping Institute 2026 BBQ Blind Taste Test Results: Tesco Tops the ChartThe Good Housekeeping Institute 2026 BBQ Blind Taste Test results have been released, revealing the best foods to indulge in over the long weekend. Tesco has emerged as the top supermarket, with five category wins across BBQ heroes, desserts, cocktails, and meat-free sausages.

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