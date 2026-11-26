Investigation reveals Tesco, Argos, and Asda faulty appliances end up in Ghana's Agbogbloshie megadump, violating UK export laws and exposing workers to toxic e-waste.

A damning new investigation has revealed that damaged electrical goods returned to major UK supermarkets are illegally ending up in a massive electronic waste dump in Ghana. The report, produced by Unearthed and Greenpeace Africa, identified faulty home appliances such as toasters and slow cookers from retailers including Tesco, Argos, and Asda at Agbogbloshie in Accra. This site is recognized as one of the world's largest e-waste disposal areas, where workers burn and strip down household items without basic protective equipment like gloves or masks.

Illegal E-Waste Export Violates UK Law

Exporting damaged electrical goods to Africa is strictly illegal under current UK export legislation. Despite these legal prohibitions, the investigation traced a clear pathway for how these products bypassed proper recycling channels. Under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Regulations, goods returned to stores should be logged as e-waste and transferred only to approved processors. Export is permitted solely if the shipper can prove the items will be handled in high-quality facilities, a requirement that appears to have been systematically ignored in this supply chain.

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Major UK Retailers Respond to Findings

Tesco stated it had immediately suspended its third-party electronic waste management providers while it completed a full investigation into their operational practices. A spokesperson for the supermarket chain emphasized extreme concern regarding these claims, noting their commitment to removing waste in line with legal requirements and robust internal standards. Meanwhile, Argos acknowledged the discovery of its own-brand Cookworks products, slow cookers, toasters, and food slicers at the dump site. Argos confirmed it is reviewing the provided information to determine what further actions are necessary to ensure its supply chain requirements are met.

Secondary Market and Consumer Returns Flaw

The investigation uncovered that dozens of additional British items, many marked as faulty and bearing return labels, were being sold in secondhand shops in neighboring areas of Accra. Shopkeepers in these markets stated they purchased these goods from brokers in the UK. Many of the items found by Greenpeace featured stickers labeling the goods as untested returns. These products often enter the liquidation market when customers return recently purchased items for a refund, whether they are defective or not, allowing them to be sold in bulk at a fraction of their original price.

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Health Risks and Environmental Toxicity

Dr. Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, condemned the findings, stating that customers will be appalled to learn that faulty returns end up in a notorious megadump leaching toxic run-offs that poison entire communities. The images depict fires burning plastic waste from information technology processing, highlighting the severity of the environmental damage. The report describes this phenomenon not as a circular economy, but as long-range fly-tipping, which the charity labels as shameful due to the direct health risks posed to the workers and local populations exposed to toxic fumes.

Impact on Global Waste Management Standards

This revelation puts intense scrutiny on the take-back schemes operated by all major UK retailers that sell electrical items. The exposure of these failures suggests a breakdown in the oversight of third-party logistics partners responsible for handling consumer returns. With major chains like Tesco, Argos, and Asda now under investigation, the incident raises urgent questions about the transparency of global waste management contracts. The findings serve as a critical wake-up call for regulators to enforce stricter compliance with international e-waste treaties and UK export laws to prevent hazardous materials from entering unprotected markets.