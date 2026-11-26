Investigation reveals faulty electrical goods from major UK retailers including Tesco, Argos, and Asda are illegally exported to Agbogbloshie in Ghana. See the full report.

Tesco, Argos, and Asda have suspended their third-party electronic waste management providers following a damning investigation that revealed thousands of faulty household appliances returned by UK customers are being illegally shipped to Ghana. The discovery stems from a joint probe by Unearthed and Greenpeace Africa, which found mountains of e-waste at Agbogbloshie, one of the world's largest dumping sites in Accra.

Among the debris burned by workers without protective gear were Tesco own-brand slow cookers and toasters, Argos Cookworks products, and George Home appliances from Asda. Many items bore return labels or stickers explicitly marking them as untested returns, proving they originated from major British high street stores.

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The investigation traced how these goods entered the illegal export chain. When consumers return recently purchased items for refunds, whether faulty or not, the products often enter the liquidation market. They are subsequently sold in bulk to brokers at a fraction of their original price before reaching secondhand shops in neighboring areas of Accra.

Under current UK export legislation, specifically the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Regulations, it is explicitly illegal to export damaged electrical goods to Africa. Such items must be logged as electronic waste and passed to approved processors who can prove they handle materials in high-quality, compliant facilities.

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Tesco stated it is extremely concerned about the claims and has launched a full investigation into its operational practices. The retailer reaffirmed its commitment to removing waste responsibly in line with legal requirements, noting it works closely with experts to ensure materials are handled according to robust standards.

Argos issued a similar statement acknowledging the seriousness of the findings. The retailer noted it has established processes for products returned to its stores and is currently reviewing the information provided to determine what further actions are necessary to ensure its requirements are fully met.

Dr. Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, condemned the practice as shameful long-range fly-tipping rather than a circular economy. He noted that customers would be appalled to learn that faulty returns end up in a megadump, causing significant environmental harm rather than being repaired or recycled properly.

Aerial views and ground-level images from the site show fires burning plastic waste from e-waste processing, releasing toxic smoke into the atmosphere. Workers at the dumpsite appear to strip valuable components from appliances without wearing gloves or masks, exposing themselves to toxic run-offs that leach into the environment.

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This exposure poisons local communities and contaminates the surrounding soil and water sources. The lack of safety equipment highlights the severe health risks faced by those working in the informal recycling sector, where hazardous materials are processed with minimal regulation.

Greenpeace Africa and Unearthed emphasized that this is not an isolated incident but a systemic failure in how returned goods are managed. The report calls for stricter oversight of the liquidation market to prevent legitimate consumer returns from becoming illegal exports.