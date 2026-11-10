Teruaki Sato Could Test How Far John Stanton Will Go to Fix the Mariners’ Infield

The Mariners spent $92.5 million to keep Josh Naylor at first base. By the time they paid Teruaki Sato and his old club, they could spend even more to bring his

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato is interviewed after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Mariners spent $92.5 million to keep Josh Naylor at first base.

By the time they paid Teruaki Sato and his old club, they could spend even more to bring his power to third. We’d like to know what John Stanton would pay to put him in Seattle’s lineup.who can play third base or shortstop alongside Colt Emerson. Sato, a 27-year-old left-handed slugger posted by the Hanshin Tigers, could command close to $100 million. Jude leaves Seattle’s approach to Sato an open question.

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We’d like the Mariners to find out what it would take. They just finished 28th in the majors in runs, and one of the most interesting bats on the market plays a position they need to fill.who are both entering their age-32 seasons. It also explains why Sato is such an interesting case. The Mariners gave Josh Naylor five years and $92.5 million when he was 28.

Sato is a year younger than Naylor was when he signed. Next would come the bill from Hanshin. Under MLB’s posting rules, a $100 million guarantee would carry a $16.875 million release fee.the Mariners would owe Hanshin another $15.75 million. They’d be paying more overall for a hitter they’ve never seen take a major league at-bat, while Naylor had already spent part of a season in their lineup.

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That’s a much better measure of how far Stanton might have to stretch than lining up the two contract figures. So what would Seattle be buying? Sato slashed .306/.383/.609 with 39 homers and 40 doubles in 143 games for Hanshin in 2026. He also struck out 164 times in 614 plate appearances this past season, a rate of 26.7 percent.

We can live with strikeouts from a guy who can change the game with a big swing. The scouting question is how often Sato gets to that power when major league pitchers have had a few weeks to study the film out on him. The Mariners are already counting on their best hitters to bounce back.

If they believe Sato’s power will translate well to the majors, they have a chance to improve the lineup even on the nights when Julio and Cal go 0-for. We can see the appeal of a veteran who can bounce between third and short while Colt Emerson settles in. With Sato, we’d be giving up some of that flexibility to get a bigger bat. Seattle would need to be comfortable with him playing third every day.

If the Mariners’ scouts see him as a first baseman long term, we’d move on. They’ve already committed years to Josh Naylor. If Sato can hold down third, though, we’d take the trade-off. Seattle can find someone else to spell Emerson at short.

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Finding a bat that can help carry the lineup is the harder part. And if Emerson struggles, we’d like him to have room to work through it without the Mariners needing him to hit his way out of it. Sato’s price could reach a point where the Mariners see better value elsewhere. We’ll judge that decision by who’s hitting in Seattle when the offseason is over.

But if the front office sees an everyday third baseman with power worth betting on, we want Stanton to give it room to make an offer that can win. He’s on record telling us why he prefers to pay for a player’s prime. Sato could make him put a number on it. Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division.

He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va. , and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game.

When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.