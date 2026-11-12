Teruaki Sato Being Viewed as an Outfielder Makes Him Very Appealing for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason, and with a desire to improve, one free agent is suddenly making a lot more sense for them. While the Phil

The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason, and with a desire to improve, one free agent is suddenly making a lot more sense for them.

While the Phillies have been a very successful team the last five years, they have been unable to win it all. Making the playoffs is certainly a great accomplishment, but Philadelphia spends a lot of money to win, and they have fallen short of their goals. Following another early exit from the postseason, the Phillies seemingly have a desire to shake things up a bit.

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However, what that will end up looking like is yet to be determined. Philadelphia has accumulated some bad contracts on the books, and this is definitely a team that is getting older. As they do try to fand perhaps get a bit younger, one free agent who could make a lot of sense for them now is Japanese star Teruaki Sato. With reports that he is being viewed as an outfielder now, the fit for the Phillies has become better.

On Teruaki Sato, multiple evaluators say he profiles better as a corner outfielder than at third base, where the 27-year-old played a majority of the time this year with the Hanshin Tigers. As the Phillies try to figure out ways to improve, arguably the top need for the team is to help find someWith Sato being viewed as an outfielder and not a third baseman, he should quickly become more appealing for Philadelphia.

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Even though it seems like the team could be moving on from Alec Bohm at third base, they will have If it does end up being Miller, going after Sato for a spot in the outfield makes sense. While there are some other options that are right-handed hitters, Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki would help, but both are over 30 years old and would require significant investments as well.

The Phillies trying to be a bit more careful when it comes to spending on veterans makes sense with where the franchise is currently standing. They have a couple of bad long-term contracts highlighted by Trea Turner. While it is nice that the team is aggressive and seeks improvements in free agency, spending on aging stars hasn’t always worked out.

Sato would be another left-handed slugger, but at 27 years old, he would help not only for the short-term, but the long-term as well. If he is going to be a corner outfielder, Sato should quickly become a higher priority for the Phillies. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online.

With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.