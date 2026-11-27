The Discworld tabletop RPG expansion raised over £678,000 from backers, fulfilling the Lancre and Überwald setting goals in under two months.

The literary legacy of the late Terry Pratchett continues to generate significant commercial success, transitioning from beloved novels to a thriving tabletop roleplaying game market. The latest expansion, titled Terry Pratchett's Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald, has secured a massive amount of funding from the global fan community, demonstrating enduring interest in the fictional universe. This new product focuses on expanding the game mechanics to cover two specific, distinct regions of the Discworld map, allowing players to engage with the lore in a structured, interactive format.

Rapid Funding Success on Gamefound

Terry Pratchett's Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald launched its crowdfunding campaign on the Gamefound platform on November 3. The project achieved its initial financial target of £50,000 in just 30 minutes and 32 seconds after going live. This rapid early success signaled strong demand for high-quality roleplaying materials set in Pratchett's established fantasy world. The campaign continued to attract backers well past the initial goal, ultimately raising a total of £678,861.96 from 3,660 individual backers.

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The final funding total represents approximately 1,357.72 percent of the original goal, indicating overwhelming support from the community. In United States dollars, the campaign raised a rough equivalent of $890,000 USD, compared to the original goal of roughly $65,500. These figures highlight the financial viability of spin-off products that respect the source material while adapting it for different entertainment mediums. The success validates the decision by publisher Modiphius to focus on the tabletop market rather than attempting to produce new prose novels.

Exploring Lancre and Überwald Regions

The core of this new release is a rulebook designed for tabletop roleplaying within two neighboring regions of the Discworld continent. Lancre is located to the north of the central city-state of Ankh-Morpork and draws heavy inspiration from rural England, particularly the northern parts of that country. This setting provides a grounded, pastoral backdrop for stories involving magic and local politics. The region is known for its witches, trolls, and a distinct cultural identity that contrasts with the bustling metropolis of the capital.

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Located to the northeast of Ankh-Morpork, Überwald serves as the Discworld's version of Transylvania. This region introduces darker, more gothic elements to the game, featuring forests that are famously dangerous and populated by creatures of the night. The new rulebook adds appropriate playable races and magic options for these specific areas. Players can take on the roles of vampires, werewolves, and witches, each bringing unique abilities and narrative potentials to their campaigns. This expansion allows for a wider variety of character concepts than the original city-focused book.

These two regions were previously covered in the initial roleplaying game product, Terry Pratchett's Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork. That first book focused on the city-state at the heart of many of Pratchett's stories, providing a centralized hub for adventures. While the initial RPG product proved to be a success overall in terms of sales and community engagement, the publisher noted specific challenges during its previous Kickstarter campaign. The team has used the success of the Gamefound campaign to address these past operational issues. Modiphius is promising new EU distributors to speed up shipping and delivery affairs in the European region.

Improved Production and Unique Gameplay Mechanics

Modiphius has implemented several operational changes for this campaign to ensure a better customer experience. The publisher is emphasizing increased communication with backers, additional quality control measures, and clearer product descriptions. There is also an extra emphasis placed on safe shipping and packaging to prevent damage during transit. These logistical improvements aim to restore trust and streamline the fulfillment process for the thousands of new backers. The company is leveraging its relationship with Gamefound to handle the increased volume more efficiently than in the past.

Beyond logistics, the Discworld RPG distinguishes itself from typical tabletop products like Dungeons and Dragons by prioritizing narrative over statistical optimization. The game places a greater emphasis on open-ended traits rather than determining player abilities primarily through rigid stats. At the game table, this mechanic encourages players to argue with the game master by stating cases and twisting words to justify why their character should succeed. This approach aligns closely with the tone of Pratchett's writing, which values wit and dialogue over brute force.

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The system is much more focused on story and character interaction than on combat resolution. This design choice makes the game particularly appealing to those drawn to the Discworld universe because of its distinctive literary style and humorous storytelling. Opinions on the success of these design concepts have been varied among the gaming community, but the financial results of this campaign are undeniable. There is clearly enough excitement around the product to fuel this very successful follow-up project. The publisher hopes the new expansion will lean into the strengths of the existing system while expanding the world for future adventures.