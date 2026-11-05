VisionQuest Showrunner Terry Matalas Reveals Broadway Pitch for Marvel Series After Disney Plus Finale

Showrunner Terry Matalas hints at a Broadway or immersive sequel pitch for the upcoming Marvel series finale on Disney+, sparking fan excitement about unconventional franchise expansions.

Showrunner Terry Matalas has unveiled a highly unconventional strategy for the future of VisionQuest, a major Marvel property that concludes its run on Disney Plus next week. The series, which appeared destined for a single-season run similar to other studio entries, is now set for a unique continuation that defies traditional television formats. This announcement shifts the focus from a second season of live-action streaming content to a potential theatrical or interactive venture.

Matalas revealed that he has developed a specific pitch intended to take Marvel fans completely by surprise as they prepare for the show's conclusion. Instead of a straightforward renewal, the showrunner indicated that the next chapter could transition into a live theatrical production on Broadway or an immersive digital experience. This strategic pivot aims to extend the franchise's reach into new mediums that have historically captivated large urban audiences, particularly in New York City.

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The exact nature of this proposed adaptation remains undefined, as Matalas did not confirm whether the project would ultimately become a stage play or an interactive installation. He responded to inquiries about a potential next phase by stating that he indeed has a pitch ready for such an expansion. Industry observers note that the reaction from the fanbase has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous viewers expressing immediate interest in seeing the characters perform live in a new setting.

Central to the potential Broadway or immersive adaptation is the involvement of actor James Spader, who portrays the iconic villain Ultron. Speculation is mounting that Spader would return to engage in crowd work and direct audience interaction, a role that leverages his distinctive performance style. Fans have responded enthusiastically to this possibility, with comments suggesting they would pay premium prices to see Spader deliver his lines in a theatrical setting.

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One enthusiastic supporter indicated plans to travel to New York City specifically to witness the transition, highlighting the strong demand for this type of immersive storytelling within the Marvel ecosystem. Another viewer commented that they would pay to see James Spader do crowd work as Ultron, noting it would be a unique departure from his usual recorded media appearances. Several other replies are begging for more information, with some viewers explicitly stating they always hoped the series would be adapted as a stage play.

If this pitch is pursued by Disney and Marvel Studios, it would represent a significant first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though the concept of adapting comic book narratives for the stage is not entirely without precedent. The studio has previously explored various multimedia formats to tell its stories, and a Broadway production would align with broader trends in entertainment that blend narrative depth with live performance. This move could set a new standard for how superhero properties are monetized and experienced by dedicated followers.

As the season finale approaches next week, the entertainment industry will be watching closely to see if the studio commits to this bold artistic direction. The final episodes will likely serve as a bridge, providing closure to the current season while laying the groundwork for whatever medium is chosen next. Whether the project remains a theoretical pitch or becomes a reality on the Great White Way, the interest generated by Matalas's announcement indicates a vibrant and engaged audience ready for innovative storytelling approaches.

The potential return of Wanda Maximoff remains a topic of eager speculation among fans, even if Marvel has not confirmed such a development. In addition to that narrative thread, Matalas's confirmation of a surprising pitch for the series' next stage adds a layer of excitement that extends beyond the screen. While it is not yet guaranteed that Disney or Marvel will pursue either the Broadway or immersive route, the fascination surrounding the idea is undeniable.

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This announcement comes as VisionQuest prepares to wrap up its initial story arc, leaving many to assume the series will end after just one season. However, Matalas's involvement suggests that the conclusion of the streaming series might not be the true end of the franchise's presence. The showrunner's comments have ignited a conversation about how modern television properties can evolve into multi-platform experiences that engage audiences in entirely new ways.

The potential for James Spader to interact directly with live audiences represents a creative risk that could pay off significantly if embraced by the studio. The actor's history with complex, villainous roles makes him a compelling candidate for a theatrical performance that demands intense audience engagement. Fans are clearly invested in seeing how his character, Ultron, might be reimagined in a live environment that allows for spontaneity and direct connection.

As the industry considers the next steps for VisionQuest, the success of this potential pivot could influence how other Marvel properties approach their lifecycle. A successful transition to Broadway or an immersive experience could demonstrate the viability of extending serialized narratives into live entertainment spaces. This could open doors for other franchises to explore similar avenues, potentially reshaping the landscape of superhero media consumption in the coming years.