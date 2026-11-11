Terry Matalas Reflects on Patrick Stewart's Final Star Trek Picard Season

VisionQuest creator Terry Matalas shares memories of working with the late Patrick Stewart during the final season of Star Trek: Picard, highlighting the cast reunion and emotional sendoff.

Patrick Stewart passed away last month, marking the end of an era for science fiction fans worldwide. One of the final collaborators to work closely with the legendary actor was Terry Matalas, the showrunner who guided the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. This series served as the definitive conclusion to Stewart's long-awaited return to the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Matalas recently shared his personal reflections on Stewart during a finale event for his new Marvel Cinematic Universe series, VisionQuest. The discussion took place in New York City, where he spoke with Collider journalist Michael Zimmerman about the profound experience of steering the ship one last time under Stewart's guidance.

Also read LeVar Burton Tributes Patrick Stewart's 'Silly' Side After Star Trek Actor's Death

The Core Details of the Series Finale

Season three of Star Trek: Picard featured a complete reunion of the original Star Trek: The Next Generation cast. Stewart appeared alongside LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner. These actors were thrust into a galactic crisis orchestrated by their former enemy, the Borg.

To address this threat, the crew was forced to bring the original USS Enterprise-D out of mothballs. Production involved creating a painstaking replica of the original bridge set to ensure authenticity. This allowed the characters to save the day once more in a manner that honored the legacy of the franchise.

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Matalas' Perspective on Sending Off the Character

Terry Matalas, a lifelong Star Trek fan, began his Hollywood career as a production assistant on The Next Generation. He later became an associate producer on subsequent Trek series including Voyager and Enterprise. Matalas expressed deep honor at being part of the universe again and having the opportunity to send off one of the greatest characters in science fiction history.

In crafting the ending, Matalas homaged the final scene of The Next Generation's acclaimed episode All Good Things. That iconic moment saw Picard finally invited to join the bridge crew's regular poker game. Matalas noted that they left the character exactly where he wanted to see him last, surrounded by friends at that poker table.

Real-World Impact and Stakeholder Connections

Matalas emphasized that the camaraderie on screen reflected real-life bonds. He described the cast members as dear friends and family in all meaningful ways. His thrill at completing the project stemmed from the ability to preserve these relationships within the narrative framework of the show.

The recent event for VisionQuest provided a platform to discuss these memories publicly. It highlighted the continuity between Matalas' early career beginnings and his current leadership roles in major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This connection underscores the enduring impact of the Star Trek community on modern television production.