Terry Hutt, Self-Declared 'Union Jack Man,' Dies Aged 91

Terry Hutt, a lifelong royal enthusiast from Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, who famously camped outside hospitals for several nights before royal births and spent time on a decorated bench outside St. Mary's Hospital in anticipation of the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, has passed away aged 91.

Terry Hutt , a keen royalist who met Queen Elizabeth II more times than anyone else, has passed away aged 91 after a long battle with heart failure, pneumonia, and sepsis.

Hutt, from Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, formed a close bond with the Royal Family at a young age after receiving a mug from the King and Queen during the Blitz. His unwavering devotion to the monarchy earned him the nickname 'Union Jack Man,' as he was often seen at notable royal events in support of the Royal Family.

Hutt's commitment to the monarchy led him to camp outside hospitals for several nights before royal births and to spend time on a decorated bench outside St. Mary's Hospital in anticipation of the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Another highlight of his life was his tireless campaign for the restoration of Birnbeck Pier in Weston-super-Mare and his advocacy for the NHS.

Despite facing multiple health ailments, Hutt continued to live his life to the fullest, leaving behind a daughter, Tracey Joy, who described him as having led a 'life well lived.





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Terry Hutt Royal Enthusiast Camped Outside Hospitals Royal Births Devotion To The Monarchy Nickname 'Union Jack Man' Restoration Of Birnbeck Pier NHS Advocacy Travels Around His Hometown In A Scooter Overcoming Kidney Cancer

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