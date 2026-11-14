Terry Game Makes Fresh Parole Bid Four Years After Prison Escape

Terry Game, who strangled Lisa Sullivan in 2005 and later absconded from HMP Leyhill, is seeking parole after serving the minimum term of his life sentence.

Terry Game, 54, is making a fresh bid for freedom after serving the minimum term of his life sentence for murdering Lisa Sullivan, 41, in August 2005. The Parole Board could release him if it finds he no longer poses a risk to the public. His application comes four years after he sparked a nationwide manhunt by disappearing from HMP Leyhill, an open prison in Gloucestershire.

Lisa Sullivan was the daughter of Lennie Peters, one half of the chart-topping 1970s duo Peters and Lee. Game was jailed for life in March 2006 for her murder, which took place during a family holiday in Essex. He was allowed out on temporary licence from HMP Leyhill in August 2022 but failed to return.

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How Terry Game Strangled Lisa Sullivan in Essex

Game killed Lisa Sullivan at the Martello caravan park in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex. An argument began on the beach during the day and flared up again that night, according to the court record.

Game attacked Lisa, hitting her before wrapping his hands around her throat and strangling her. He then fled in her car, leaving her three sons, aged 11, four and two, at the caravan. Her eldest boy found his mother's body and dialled 999, telling the operator that his mum was cold and that there was no air coming out.

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Game later claimed that Lisa had insulted his performance in bed and attacked him during the row. He insisted he had only grabbed her throat in self-defence. A jury rejected his account after a two-and-a-half-week trial at Basildon Crown Court.

Sentencing Game, Judge Philip Clegg described him as a bully who had strangled Lisa in a fit of rage. The judge said he was quite certain that Lisa Sullivan was the victim of domestic violence on the evening in question, and that it must have been all too obvious she was fighting for her life.

Warning Signs in Terry Game's NHS Records

Game had a long history of attacking women, and an NHS investigation published after the murder found he had been in and out of prison since the age of 18. His previous offences included assault, affray, burglary and car theft.

Medical records dating back to 1996 described his violent temper, rows with his wife and episodes of smashing up the place. In 2001, a doctor warned that he should not be seen by a lone worker, particularly a woman. Two years later, his baby son was placed on the child protection register over concerns about emotional abuse.

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Game was referred for anger management classes, while a former partner later fled with their child to a refuge because of his domestic violence. The NHS inquiry criticised failures to carry out regular risk assessments and share information between services, although it did not find these failings had caused Lisa's murder.

Police and Family Reaction to Game Parole Bid

Detective Superintendent Simon Dinsdale, who led the murder investigation, praised Game's two former partners for bravely giving evidence against him. Dinsdale warned that Game is a bully and will always be a danger to women.

Lisa's former husband described her as a caring woman who adored her children. He told the independent NHS inquiry that the way his wife was killed is something no one should have to go through.

Lisa's father, Lennie Peters, enjoyed huge success with singer Dianne Lee, reaching No1 with Welcome Home in 1973. Peters, who was blind, died of cancer in 1992, 13 years before his daughter's murder.