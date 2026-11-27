Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady, and other NFL analysts criticized Aaron Rodgers for airing grievances against Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, leading to his release and free agency.

Aaron Rodgers has cleared waivers and become an unrestricted free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him. The move came after Rodgers gave an ultimatum to the team on Tuesday, following his benching in favor of Mason Rudolph.

Rodgers then skipped the Steelers facility on Wednesday and appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he aired grievances about head coach Mike McCarthy. The NFL on FOX crew, including Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw, overwhelmingly sided with McCarthy. Bradshaw, who quarterbacked Pittsburgh to multiple Super Bowls, said, I am sorry that Aaron Rodgers had to do this. I am sorry that he had to go public with all his gripes and complaints.

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Am I surprised? Absolutely not. In my opinion, he is a strange guy anyway. The one thing you do not do, all of us athletes up here, none of us turn on our teammates.

We do not turn on our coaching staff. We do not turn on our ownership. We show class on our way out. Aaron Rodgers did not do that.

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Brady and Strahan Criticize Rodgers Conduct

Tom Brady, working the Eagles vs Cowboys Thanksgiving game for Fox, also lectured Rodgers. Brady said, I played for my teammates, I played for my coaches. There is nobody that wins when the family feuds. Michael Strahan added, It is sad.

As a player, you just do not air those things. Honestly, there is probably fault on both sides. Mike McCarthy, he is probably not innocent, but I am sure there is something on the other side. Keep it between yourselves; work it out.

The thing that is disappointing to me is that you hurt your team. It is about the team. We are playing a team sport. He is an individual in a team game, and it does not work if your attitude is not right, and you do not look at other guys as an extension of yourself.

Rodgers was prepared for the outcome. He said he is comfortable spewing his gripes because he has made 400 million dollars in the NFL. Strahan responded, You rich jerk. You are a rich bad teammate.

There always seems to be smoke around Aaron Rodgers. Now that smoke has turned into Rodgers being without a team, midway through what he claimed Wednesday was likely his final NFL season. Teams in need of a quarterback include the New England Patriots, who just lost Drake Maye to a long-term injury. Rob Gronkowski said, I do not think he plays again in the NFL.

Rodgers Wants More Offensive Control

There is too much smoke. It would take away from the objective, and that is to win games. According to Jay Glazer, Rodgers wanted more control of the playcalling on the Steelers offense as it struggled in recent weeks. Pittsburgh scored fewer than 20 points in their last two games, both losses to the Bengals and Eagles.

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Glazer said earlier in the week, the Steelers were trying to accommodate Rodgers desire to have more control. Then on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer issued an ultimatum that led to his release. The Steelers officially released Rodgers after his interview with McAfee, and he cleared waivers on Thursday.

However, some context is missing. During his 34-minute appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers never once criticized a teammate. He aimed his criticism entirely at Mike McCarthy and the organizations handling of his benching. Rodgers explained he confronted McCarthy directly because he understood he was the only player in the locker room with the status to do it, while younger teammates with less job security could not, even though he claims they shared his frustration.

Teammates Stand By Rodgers Allegations

Not one current Steelers player said Rodgers was saying things that were untrue. At halftime of NBCs Sunday Night Football, former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Rodgers is beloved by his teammates. That is real, Tomlin said. Bradshaw recalled a past Rodgers quote: One thing I am reminded of, Rodgers said, When I am through playing in Pittsburgh, I will disappear, and you will never hear from or see me again.

If this is how Rodgers 22-year career, highlighted by a Super Bowl victory with McCarthy as his head coach and four MVPs, comes to an end, it would be a surprising note. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin called the Steelers situation following the feud a dumpster fire. Other Thanksgiving NFL news included the Eagles erasing a 21-point deficit to stun the Cowboys, the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history, and ugly fan fights breaking out at games.

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