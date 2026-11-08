Convicted terrorist Mohammed Mizanur Rahman is using his north London council flat to distribute extremist content on TikTok and sell books, raising national security concerns.

Security officials have identified Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, a forty-three-year-old convicted terrorist, as a significant national security threat operating from a three-bedroom council-owned flat in north London. Despite his history of violent extremism, Rahman has been utilizing his Enfield residence to disseminate anti-British rhetoric to impressionable teenagers through the social media platform TikTok. This revelation highlights a disturbing intersection between his post-prison accommodations and ongoing radicalization efforts targeting vulnerable youth.

The Core Mechanism of Online Radicalization

Rahman, who served time for terrorism offenses, has leveraged his digital presence to broadcast highly toxic content to thousands of followers since his release. Security experts characterize his activities as a direct danger to public safety, noting that he glorifies radical Islam while living in subsidized housing. His operation involves creating and sharing videos that praise Islamist militants, including Boko Haram, a jihadist organization based in northeastern Nigeria, thereby extending his influence beyond physical borders.

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The former prisoner acts as an internet-savvy propagandist who previously created private online chatrooms for hate preacher Anjem Choudary. Although his books have been removed from Waterstones and TikTok's online shop, they remain available on Amazon. This persistent availability of his written works, combined with his active social media engagement, facilitates a continuous stream of extremist ideology to a young, digitally native audience that may be easily influenced by his messages.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Rahman is a former right-hand man to Anjem Choudary, who is currently serving a life sentence for directing the proscribed terrorist group al-Muhajiroun. Rahman was first convicted in 2007 after being filmed at a rally demanding that British soldiers return from Iraq in body bags. During that incident, he shouted, "We want to see their blood running in the streets of Baghdad," and advocated for the shooting down of military aircraft. These early actions established his commitment to violent jihad and aligned him with the most prolific Islamist terror radicalizer in Britain.

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He was convicted for a second time in 2016 alongside Choudary after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State. Both men were sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison, though Rahman was released in 2018. During his incarceration, he received a £1,300 compensation payment after complaining about a strip-and-search check at Belmarsh prison. His history demonstrates a persistent pattern of defiance against the state and a deep ideological alignment with global jihadist movements.

When approached by reporters regarding the continued sale of his books and his social media activities, Rahman denied being an extremist. He accused journalists of being extremists themselves and downplayed the crimes of imprisoned Islamic extremists, claiming they were merely jailed for reading magazines and holding placards. This refusal to renounce his ideology suggests that his online activities are a continuation of his life's work rather than a remnant of his past.

Real-World Impact and Publication Controversies

The content promoted by Rahman includes specific incitements to violence and hatred that pose direct risks to community cohesion. His book, "What Is Known From Islam By Necessity," contains passages that order readers to train for combat, describing the learning of shooting and vehicle operation as a religious obligation. The text justifies violent struggle against non-believers based on claims of homeland occupation and mandates that religious donations fund fighting non-believers rather than schools or places of worship.

Another publication, "The Muslim Teachers Handbook," is marketed for the Islamic education of children as young as four. This book describes Jews and Christians as corrupted and encourages children to take up jihad of the sword. It also forbids women from leaving their homes without their husbands' permission and labels Jews as disbelievers destined for hellfire. Such material, designed for young audiences, represents a severe escalation in the radicalization pipeline and underscores the urgency of the security concerns raised by experts.

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Rahman, an accountant who runs a consultancy specializing in cultural education, writes under the alias Abu Baraa. His writings are based on lectures by Choudary and Omar Bakri Mohammad, a self-styled radical cleric whose teachings inspired the killers of Fusilier Lee Rigby. The presence of such literature and the glorification of figures linked to the 2013 murder highlight the tangible dangers posed by Rahman's continued freedom and his ability to operate from a residential area near primary schools.

Observers note that Rahman recently used TikTok to discuss less controversial topics, such as the halal status of donkey meat, potentially as a tactic to maintain visibility and engagement with his audience. However, the core of his message remains rooted in the extremist ideologies of his past. The contrast between his mundane daily activities, such as wearing an off-white jacket and driving a car, and his violent rhetoric underscores the challenge of monitoring individuals who blend into normal community life while harboring dangerous intentions.

The situation in north London serves as a critical case study in the evolving nature of terrorist threats. With Rahman residing in a £300,000 home just a short distance from primary schools, the proximity of radicalization efforts to vulnerable populations has intensified calls for greater oversight. The failure of some platforms to remove his content entirely suggests regulatory gaps that extremists continue to exploit. As security experts warn, his activities represent a persistent and growing threat that requires coordinated responses from law enforcement and social media companies to prevent further radicalization of impressionable teenagers.