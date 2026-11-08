Terrorism Probe Launches After Krakow Shooting Leaves Nine Dead

Polish prosecutors investigate terrorism after a suspect kills nine people in Krakow's Main Market Square. The attack sparked a gunfight and left two officers critically injured in Poland.

Polish authorities have launched a formal terrorism investigation after a gunman killed nine people, including a British citizen, in a suspected far-right attack in Krakow. The 25-year-old suspect allegedly murdered his parents and sister at home before driving into the city's historic Main Market Square and opening fire on crowds, killing six more people. Two police officers who confronted the gunman were hailed as 'true heroes' by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Terrorism Investigation Details

Poland's National Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Sunday that it had opened an inquiry into the attack. The investigation concerns the killing of six people using a firearm, and the attempted murder of many others, including police officers. Officials stated that this act constitutes a terrorist offence under current legal frameworks. The suspect is currently in hospital, where he is undergoing a second surgery after being wounded during a shootout with officers shortly after the attack in the square.

Also read Five Killed in Random Shooting Near Krakow Main Market Square

Stakeholder Positions and Views

Senior constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański remained in critical condition in hospital after the incident. The gunman, a Polish citizen from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski in the country's south-east, drove a black Subaru into the crowded square before randomly firing a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. He was dressed in military-style green fatigues and what appeared to be a helmet and body armour. Poland's interior minister said the gunman was likely inspired by far-right ideologies and had very radical views, adding that many guns were found in the car he was driving.

Real-World Impact and Consequences

At least 15 people, including the two officers, were injured in the shooting at around 3pm local time on Saturday. Four women and two men died at the market, with three of the dead being Polish and one being British, according to Polish police commander Marek Boron. Two victims had not yet been identified at the time of reporting. The gunman was a member of the Świt Starachowice sports shooting club, a spokesperson confirmed, saying he had visited its shooting range twice this year. The club stated its activities focused on static sport shooting and that the suspect had never received training there in dynamic, tactical, or combat shooting.

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Witness Accounts and Emergency Response

Jonathan Balshaw, from Ipswich, was outside St Mary's Basilica in the square with his girlfriend when the attack began. He told the BBC that they ran down the side of the church and through the side door and hid with several other people until the gunfire died down. He reported hearing more than 20 shots, sounding like multiple different firearms with two distinctly different noises. Members of the Dublin Civil Defence branch rushed to help victims who were shot during the attack. Civil Defence officer James McConnell recounted that the Irish team, who were on a city break in the city, performed CPR and stopped severe bleeding.

Next Steps and Official Statements

Police said the alleged attacker, who they believe acted alone, had a firearms licence and returned fire after being shot at by officers. Images from the scene show a helmet and body armour as the alleged gunman was arrested. Police officers cordon off an area near the Main Market Square following the mass shooting. Despite dressing in military clothing, Poland's defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz denied reports the gunman was a soldier. He described the shooting as a terror attack and called for unity, emphasizing that the bodies of three of the suspect's relatives, believed to be his parents and sister, were subsequently discovered at his home.