Alexandros Paporakis allegedly had an intricate and deliberate hate plot against Aurora's largest Hindu temple, but why isn't he facing hate crime charges?

Our NBC Chicago investigative team broke news of the attack plan last month -- when a 19 year old Palatine man was arrested and held for allegedly targeting the temple... worshipers in it and and other religious and minority groups.

Alexandros Paporakis allegedly had an intricate and deliberate hate plot against Aurora’s largest Hindu temple, but why isn’t he facing hate crime charges? Chuck Goudie examines that question. Alexandros Paporakis allegedly had an intricate and deliberate hate plot against Aurora's largest Hindu temple, but why isn't he facing hate crime charges? Police say the teenager described himself as"Neo Nazi filled with hate.

Also read Palatine man faces 27 new charges in alleged Aurora Hindu temple shooting plot

" They also say when he showed up at the temple locked and loaded last month, only a jammed rifle prevented a slaughter of worshipers. Now a Cook County grand jury has indicted Paporakis on 18 terrorism-related charges and nine counts linked to guns and armed violence. But, conspicuously, there are no hate crime charges, even though police say the accused plotter described himself as hate-filled.

Security remains in place outside the sprawling Balaji temple in southwest suburban Aurora more than a month after authorities say Hindu holiday worshippers inside were about to be attacked by the heavily armed Paporakis. Cook County prosecutors say a grand jury has now charged Paporakis with terrorism, armed violence, and weapons offenses; alleging he spent two years concocting a plan to attack the temple; amassing a small arsenal, body armor, tactical gear and writing a racist, anti-faith, mission statement.

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NBC 5 Investigates' Chuck Goudie asked Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was inside the temple on the day of the attempted attack, why hate crime charges weren't included in the filing.

"I'm also surprised that the federal government has not yet filed hate crimes charges either," he said. Krishnamoorthi says he was inside the temple here that planned attack day, with his family, where all are long-time worshippers.

"The manifesto speaks very loudly and clearly. It said: we hate or I hate, in the case of the shooter, I hate, Blacks, Jews, and Indians. That's what he said. And he also said he wanted to kill every Indian he could,” he said.

“He called himself a white supremacist, neo-Nazi. So, I think it's very clear what his motivation was behind this.

" The Cook County State's Attorney declined to comment on why hate crime charges haven't been filed. Former federal prosecutor Ron Safer says hate crimes should be charged by somebody.

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"I'm not sure why they wouldn't go forward and say, okay this is a crime of terrorism, this is a simple crime, and it's a hate crime. Charge all of them,” said Safer.

"I wish I didn't say this, but I think it's political,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I think it's partly a refusal on the part of the Trump administration to potentially press charges or prosecute a hate motivated crime in which they are partly fanning the flames. And you don't have to look further than this last set of elections.

" In late statements Wednesday to NBC Chicago, Palatine police said charging decision aren't up to them, it’s the Cook County state’s attorney's role. The state’s attorney said that office continuously reviews every case.

As for federal hate crimes: the FBI and the U.S. Attorney in Chicago declined comment, however,a federal law enforcement official with knowledge of the case tells our team that the feds are still investigating; leaving open the possibility that U.S. hate crime charges could be brought against the Palatine teenager.