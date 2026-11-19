“Terror on Bondi Beach” chronicles, second by second, the terrorist shooting at a Hanukkah party on an Australian beach last December.

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The victims ranged in age from 10 year-old Matilda Britvan to 87-year-old Alex Kleytman. Steven Spielberg Calls ‘The Odyssey’ a ‘Showstopper’ and ‘One of the Greatest Things’ Matt Damon Has Ever Donein the U.K. on Thursday, Nov. 19 , director Milo Riley-Smith sat down withto discuss the process of making the doc, speaking to survivors and why he thinks it will resonate with viewers across the world.

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Amos Pictures was approached because the company has a long track record of films about not just terrorist attacks but complex events that have either a broader historical resonance or have a big impact on global affairs. So we did one on October 7, the Capitol riot and things like that. The documentary has a countdown forensically showing how events unfolded during the six minutes of shooting. Did you plan that structure early on?

We had a broad idea about the structure that the film would take and how we might be able to — because there’s two things going on at the same time. One is you have six minutes, which isn’t very long, but a lot happens in those six minutes. So we’re trying to stretch time, but also keep it condensed, so you’re not having too many stories that people lose track of what’s going on.

But it also offered an opportunity, as opposed to say, an attack that takes place over multiple hours, where you’re really limited to “What are the key turning points in that event? ” and that’s your story.

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Whereas we had an opportunity to explore what was going on in people’s heads while this was going on and what it’s like to experience something like this, and I think particularly with this story, it wasn’t something that happened out of the blue. So trying to situate it within this wider context of how Jewish communities around the world have been marginalized and attacked and threatened, and that obviously plays into how people are interpreting what’s happening to them.

It’s not a singular event that’s happened out of nowhere. The documentary situates the shooting within that broader context of anti-Zionist sentiment that has been growing since the Oct. 7 attacks. Was that something you had to fight to include? No, it wasn’t at all actually.

Once it was commissioned and we presented the editorial vision for the film, that was in there from then, and there was no pushback whatsoever. By the fact that this terrorist attack happened in Australia, it really necessitated that context. Because by what logic are Jewish people in Australia being held responsible for things that literally couldn’t be happening further away?

And obviously that’s a dynamic that’s played out here , it’s played out across Europe, but we’re just more proximate. Whereas there, it did feel particularly stark, the slight absurdity of that logic. Why do you think this story, which took place in Australia, will resonate in the U.K. and around the world?

There’s obviously longstanding links and cultural cross pollination between Australia and England specifically, but I think it has an international resonance because… it’s a case study of what’s been happening around the world, particularly in the Western world. But it also has all these quite universal elements.

Because yes, there’s this group of people who are Jewish and they are being attacked because they are Jewish, but the actual characters and events that take place in the story are universal experiences of trying to protect your children. There’s this heroic archetype in Ahmed Al Ahmed , and so hopefully people can take it on its own terms. The archive footage is very graphic yet probably pales in comparison to how bloody the scene actually was.

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How did you balance what to include without being gratuitous? I felt it was very important to not shy away from the horrifying nature of what happened, and I think part of it is to that juxtaposition of people at the beach with their families. We have one of our characters, Simon, describing a woman basically getting shot in the head in front of him and it is very gory.

But we were trying to walk a tightrope between being gratuitous and having an emotional effect. There’s a lot of archive that we didn’t include and the channel probably wouldn’t have let us if we tried to. You also spoke to a lot of people who were injured or witnessed the shooting. Among the interviewees were Michael and Valentyna Britvan, parents of Matilda, the youngest victim.

With the attack taking place less than a year ago, how easy was it getting people to talk to you? In terms of Matilda’s parents, I think they want people to know what happened and they want to try and keep Matilda’s memory alive and… what she represented, which is basically just childhood. She was just by all accounts a lovely little girl who was taken too soon for absolutely no reason. It’s just a tragedy.

But they’re amazing people, Michael and Valentyna, and Summer, her sister, a really lovely kid. I’m astonished at how they’re keeping going. Yeah, I mean, there’s a few. I don’t think I can name them, but some of the police officers.

The detective who shot both of terrorists, we believe, or at least one of the terrorists. We would have loved to have got him, but they’re all worried about prejudicing the trial, so they’re not allowed to speak. But from the community, Danielle did an amazing job getting a lot of people to speak to us.

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