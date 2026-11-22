A new visualization from UC Santa Cruz shows how San Francisco’s waterfront and bay communities could be overcome by rising sea levels, leading up to monster king tides.

San Francisco could experience catastrophic flooding during Thanksgiving as record king tides continue to head its way.from UC Santa Cruz shows how San Francisco’s waterfront and bay communities could be overcome by rising sea levels, leading up to monster king tides.

Just to be clear, what the imagery shows is a hypothetical possibility. It hasn’t happened and it can’t be taken as an official forecast. A video visualization depicts potential flooding in the San Francisco Bay area caused by rising ocean waters during a super El Nino event.

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“This video depicts a potential El Niño event in San Francisco’s North Bay during winter ‘26/’27,” the video produced by UCSC reads. “We assume a 20-year storm event with 20 inches of sea level above normal. Flood levels are based on modeling by the USGS and available on Our Coast Our Future and are rising. Flooding is derived from hydrodynamic modeling results, the wave surface uses a physics-informed visual approximation. ”This comes after a great amount of rainfall in San Francisco earlier in the week that overpowered its drainage capacity and inundated its streets.

Youtube/UCSC Center for Coastal Climate Resilience With these conditions expected to continue, one place that could suffer the effects of king tides is the Bay Area’s largest airport: San Francisco International Airport. That’s according to what National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Flynn told the San Francisco Chronicle Saturday. San Francisco Bay water is expected to surge about 10 feet, flooding the airport, which has seawalls in vulnerable spots only 8 feet high, according to Flynn.

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Flynn said he sent a message to the airport’s emergency manager on Saturday to alert him of the flooding that’s expected. Fraser Shilling, director of the UC Davis Road Ecology Center, told the Chronicle that the airport’s pumps would probably not be able to manage such conditions. The scientist has published a study previously that looks into the risks of flooding at SFO and the Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport.

Youtube/UCSC Center for Coastal Climate ResilienceSFO spokesperson Doug Yakel, however, has said the airport will be able toHe added that the airport will be able to protect its tarmac with vinyl sheet pile walls, concrete seawalls and concrete-capped earthen berms it’s equipped with.

“SFO facilities staff are also taking steps to further reduce flooding risk by clearing drainage areas, ensuring pump stations are in top condition, and preparing sand bags and flood barriers if needed,” Yakel said. Bay Area residents have been warned to avoid unneeded travel Tuesday and Wednesday, and in some cases Monday and Thursday too.in near ground areas, affecting freeways and other transportation.

The fact that it’s all coming during the holiday break will likely lead to dangerous situations at a time when travel before Thanksgiving is expected to peak. Flynn, however, has said that it remains unclear whether the flooding will affect runways or taxiways at SFO. California Post News