Terrifying moment huge train derails outside Petco Park before smashing into bridge

The derailment forced the closure of Harbor Drive in both directions between Park Boulevard and Beardsley Street.

Video from the scene showed at least three rail cars overturned. BNSF Railway said three automobile-carrying cars left the tracks, with some coming to rest against one of the pillars supporting Harbor Drive above.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were released said the San Diego Harbor Police and BNSF Railway.of Harbor Drive in both directions between Park Boulevard and Beardsley Street. Harbor Police said they were told the roadway could remain closed for one to two weeks. San Diego Police said a concrete barrier has been installed blocking all northbound vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic while crews assess the damage.

The derailment forced the closure of Harbor Drive in both directions between Park Boulevard and Beardsley Street. The City of San Diego said it is “conducting structural assessments to the elevated roadway above the train tracks.

”In a social media post on Sunday morning, the City of San Diego said it is “conducting structural assessments to the elevatedSan Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also addressed the derailment on social media, saying he was aware of the incident and was “Grateful for the work of the first responders and City crews on scene. ” The closure came as the San Diego Padres were set to host the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon at nearby Petco Park.

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