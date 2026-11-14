Terrifying moment gunfire rips through SoCal mall, sending shoppers running for their lives

A SoCal mall shooting left shoppers terrified and running for their lives on Friday evening.

Video shared by a mall shopkeeper showed teens, parents and other adults sprinting out of the Ontario Mills Mall food court after shots rang out, although the gunfire could not be heard in the footage.

Shoppers run for safety following gunfire at the Ontario Mills Mall in Ontario, Calif. A SoCal mall shooting left shoppers terrified and running for their lives on Friday evening.

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“They left their pizza, y’all left your pizza,” he added, showing two half-eaten pepperoni slices. “Brother the mall cleared out in two seconds, they said gun? ” one person could be heard saying in the video. A local business owner posted the videos, describing the situation as “so scary,” and saying her heart was “low key pounding.

” Thankfully, no one was hurt, police said. The Ontario Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near Dave & Buster’s and Burlington around 7:07 p.m.Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesTiktok/@bxtrabv “Ontario PD is actively investigating a shooting at the Ontario Mills Mall. No reported injuries. The scene is contained and a suspect is in custody.

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There is no threat to the community. Updates to follow,” the department wrote on X at 8:03 p.m.“The scene at Ontario Mills is inactive. Suspect is in custody and no one is outstanding. Ontario Mills will resume business as normal,” police wrote.

Ontario Mills Mall is located in Ontario, in San Bernardino County. The mall is one of the top shopping destinations in Southern California, with millions of visitors every year. California Post News