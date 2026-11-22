The burglary marks the latest in a string of home invasions targeting high-end properties.

A pair of burglars broke into a $3.3 million home in Encino Friday night while a housekeeper was inside, the latest in a string of The housekeeper at the residence in the 5200 block of Andasol Avenue called police at 9:24 p.m. Friday to report that The suspects were described as a tall man in all-black clothing and a short man wearing a white sweater and black pants, police said.

They fled the scene in the SUV and headed northbound on Andasol Avenue. It was not clear how the pair entered the home or if anything was taken, the LAPD said. A police spokesperson said a “possible knife” was used during the crime, though officers did not recover it at the scene. The spokesperson could not confirmThe area has experienced an uptick in residential burglaries and home invasions.

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Police reported a pair of overnight burglary attempts in Encino earlier this week, the first occurring around 11:55 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Petit Avenue. Just five minutes later, victims inside a home less than 2 miles away, in the 4400 block of Bergamo Drive, were awakened to see the shadows of four male suspects, police said. Authorities have not indicated whether the incidents are connected or whether the same suspects were involved.

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Callers to 911 reported two men in dark clothing and face masks outside the residence, and police said the suspects had big backpacks and drove a white SUV.