Terrified backpackers flee Bolivia as protests turn violent

British holidaymakers have been caught up in Bolivia's mass anti-government protests, with violent clashes between demonstrators and police. The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to large swaths of the country, including the capital La Paz.

Terrified backpackers have become caught up in Bolivia 's mass anti-government protests , with the country gripped by violent clashes between demonstrators and police. British holidaymakers came face-to-face with the explosive unrest - dodging dynamite and tear gas - forcing many to change their plans or become stranded in the volatile country.

'My family thinks I'm in a warzone,' one backpacker told the Daily Mail. For five weeks, demonstrators have called for the US-backed, centre-right President Rodrigo Paz to step down after his unpopular economic reforms and lack of response to public demands. Violent protests have since erupted, with fireworks, burning tyres and stones hurled through furious crowds, and extensive road blockades crippling Bolivia with food and medicine shortages.

The Foreign Office is now advising against all but essential travel to large swaths of the country, including the capital La Paz, and Bolivia's government has declared a 'humanitarian emergency.

' While tour guides describe Bolivia as the 'Tibet of the Americas', it has historically been a hotbed of political violence and unrest, leading to the local expression: 'Every 18 months, everything blows up. ' For James Brian, a civil engineer from Manchester, the local saying became reality when he was jolted awake in his hostel by the sound of explosions. Bolivia's mass anti-government protests have turned explosive, with the country gripped by violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

London native Emily Chen, 24, was caught up in violent protests when she visited Witches' Market in the capital La Paz. Fearing a further escalation in violence, he and his girlfriend quickly fled to Brazil. The spiralling crisis has paralysed transport and led to the near-total collapse of the tourism industry in much of the country. Those who did stay have been forced to change their plans.

Ms Chen's dream trip to the sprawling Lake Titicaca was cancelled after locals told her travel was impossible due to violent protests in the area. Today, anyone defying roadblocks risks becoming a target; Maria Gonzalez, an Argentine tourist, revealed she has been hunkered down in her hostel in La Paz since she saw an ambulance being pelted with rocks by protesters. To make matters worse, the intensifying economic crisis amid the protests has triggered hyperinflation in La Paz





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Bolivia Anti-Government Protests Violent Clashes Demonstrators Police British Holidaymakers Tourists Witches' Market Lake Titicaca Hyperinflation

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