Professional wrestlers Terri and Dustin Runnels announce the tragic death of Terri's grandson, Rowan Oney, urging privacy and prayers from the public.

Terri Runnels, widely recognized by her ring name Miss Elizabeth, has confirmed the devastating passing of her grandson, Rowan Dane Oney. The former professional wrestler and television personality shared the heartbreaking news on her official Facebook page on Wednesday, November 25.

In a poignant post, she addressed her followers and the wrestling community directly, stating that she and their families are sharing the tragic news of the untimely passing of their sweet, beautiful boy. She emphasized the need for privacy during this difficult period, explicitly asking fans and well-wishers to respect their space by refraining from making phone calls or visiting their home.

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Dustin Runnels Confirms Grandson's Death

Terri indicated that more specific details regarding the death would be released in the near future but asked for prayers to be offered for the family in this time of grief. This announcement marks a somber moment for the extended wrestling family, as Rowan was the son of Dustin Runnels and Dakota Runnels. Dustin Runnels, known to the world as Goldust, also took to social media to confirm the loss on behalf of his daughter, Dakota.

Dakota, who is 32 years old, works closely with her father as a photographer and administrative assistant for All Elite Wrestling. The family dynamic is further connected through Dakota's son, Duncan, who was born in May 2025, making Rowan his father and linking the generations through the wrestling industry. Dustin's post was brief but emotional, stating that his grandson has passed and asking people to keep the family in their prayers.

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He mentioned being present with Dakota at the time of posting. As of the publication of this report, no additional details concerning the circumstances surrounding Rowan Oney's death have been publicly disclosed. The family has not provided information on the cause of death or a timeline for memorial services, maintaining a strict boundary around their private mourning process. The Runnels family has a long and storied history in professional wrestling that spans decades.

Dustin Runnels Wrestling Career Highlights

Dustin, whose real name is Virgil Riley Runnels III, has had a career lasting nearly forty years, beginning in 1988. He is a celebrated figure in the industry, having held the WWE Intercontinental Championship three times and the TNT Championship once in All Elite Wrestling. He joined AEW in 2019, serving as both an active competitor and a behind-the-scenes coach for younger talent.

Dustin and Terri, also known by her real name Terri Runnels, were married in 1993 after working together in World Championship Wrestling. They joined the WWE in 1995, where they portrayed the iconic characters Goldust and Marlena, respectively, during the company's influential Attitude Era. Their legacy in sports entertainment is significant, making the current tragedy a profound loss for fans who have followed their careers over the years.

The community is now left to support the family through this unexpected and sorrowful event.