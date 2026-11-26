Terrell Owens says the NFL treats white players more leniently than Black players, citing Aaron Rodgers' feud with Mike McCarthy and his own experience with Jeff Garcia.

Former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens has accused the NFL of enforcing a racial double standard in how it disciplines players.

Owens made the claim in an 11-minute Instagram Live video posted Wednesday, linking his argument directly to Aaron Rodgers and his feud with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. He said white players receive far more leniency than Black players when they publicly criticize coaches or team personnel. The remarks arrived after Rodgers went scorched earth on McCarthy and was released following their dispute.

Also read The NFL World’s Wildest Reactions to Aaron Rodgers’s Full-Blown Takedown of Mike McCarthy

Owens Compares Rodgers to His Own Experience

According to ESPN, Rodgers alleged that McCarthy fell asleep during team meetings and ended a halftime speech with the phrase one, two, three Packers. Rodgers also criticized McCarthy's professional behavior during an interview with Pat McAfee. His benching and release by the Steelers followed a public feud that drew national attention. Owens, unprompted, went to social media to offer his own take about Rodgers bringing light to what he experienced with McCarthy.

Owens said if he had done what Rodgers is doing, it would be called conduct detrimental to the team. He said he would be called insubordinate, a distraction and a cancer. He asked why Rodgers can do that without being crucified while a person of color doing the same would be raked across the coals. He called it some privilege stuff and some double standard stuff.

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Owens said he could not compete with the media and that everything he did to start a media whirlwind was viewed negatively compared with Rodgers. He said there is an obvious double standard in the National Football League and in the world as a whole. He said he was treated unfairly, viewed differently and that his character was attacked and tarnished based on things the media did not have true information about.

Owens drew parallels between Rodgers' situation and his own tenure with the San Francisco 49ers. He said he had a contentious relationship with then-49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia. Owens said Garcia frequently arrived at practice inebriated and that he could smell alcohol on Garcia's breath during team meetings. He said he sat in the front row during those meetings while Garcia was in that condition.

Owens Cites Double Standard in Player Discipline

He argued that if Rodgers' criticism of McCarthy is unacceptable, Garcia's behavior should be judged with the same severity. Owens stated, Look at the color of the two players. That's all I got to say. He directly addressed critics who dismiss his perspective by asking why race must be the focal point of the debate.

He asked, Why does it have to be about race? That's a good damn question. Why does it? Why does it?

Why does it have to be about race? Why can't everybody be treated equally? Owens urged people to talk to his former teammates to get their take on him. He said that just because he was not laughing, joking and being personable did not mean he was not a good person.

He said he still did what he did but did it under the confines of the rules. He said that if he were doing what Rodgers is doing, he would be suspended without pay and talked about on every major network. He said he would be viewed as probably the worst person to ever put on a pair of cleats.

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Everyone remembers Owens working out in his driveway in the summer of 2005 as he sought to re-negotiate his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles and the not-so-subtle jabs at Donovan McNabb as their relationship frayed. His greatness on the field was not doubted, much like Rodgers. It was the circus that came along with that everyone held their nose about. Owens feels Black players are more likely to be punished or criticized for actions excused or overlooked in white players.

NFL Faces Scrutiny Over Player Conduct Rules

The allegations raise significant questions about how the NFL manages player conduct and public relations. The league has historically struggled with player accountability versus free speech. Owens' comments add a layer of racial complexity to the ongoing discourse about Rodgers and McCarthy and force a re-examination of whether past incidents involving Black quarterbacks or players were handled fairly. Stakeholders including the league office, team owners and the players' association may need to address these concerns.

The reaction to Owens' video will likely influence future conversations about player conduct. If the league is perceived as having a double standard, it could damage its public image. Players and coaches constantly navigate the line between legitimate criticism and unprofessional behavior. Owens' allegations challenge the NFL to ensure all players are treated equally under the league's code of conduct.

He wants the focus to remain on the consistency of rules rather than the demographic identity of the individuals involved. The situation has also reignited interest in the Jeff Garcia era. Many fans and analysts are revisiting old stories about the 49ers' internal dynamics. Owens' vivid descriptions of Garcia's behavior provide a stark contrast to the current narrative surrounding Rodgers.

This juxtaposition serves to strengthen Owens' argument about differing standards. The NFL faces a critical test in how it responds to these serious allegations of bias. The broader implications extend beyond Rodgers or Owens. The entire league structure relies on trust and perceived fairness.

Owens Challenges League on Systemic Racism Claims

Any perception of systemic racism undermines the integrity of the game. Owens is using his platform to force a conversation that many in the league prefer to avoid. His direct challenge to the NFL's internal mechanisms cannot be easily ignored. As the news cycle continues, the NFL must decide how to address these public claims.

Silence may be interpreted as agreement with Owens' characterization of the league's practices.