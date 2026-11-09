This tiny inkwell contains an alphabetic inscription in ancient Etruscan, a language that has never been fully decoded.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsThe chicken-shaped, black-glazed vase has an abecedarium ‪—‬ an inscription with the 26 letters of the Etruscan alphabet in order.

This small terra-cotta vase, which is shaped like a cockerel or young male chicken with human feet, was discovered in central Italy and was made by the ancient Etruscans. The potter inscribed the Etruscan alphabet on the body of the chicken, giving modern researchers clues to a language that has never been fully deciphered.in New York City.

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The dark-black ceramic, known as bucchero, was made through a unique firing method that prevented the kiln from getting enough oxygen, which caused the clay to absorb carbon.is considered the trademark Etruscan ceramic, and it was produced from the seventh to the fourth centuries B.C. by this pre-society. It is unclear where the cockerel vase was originally found, but it may have been discovered in a grave in one of the many cemeteries that surround Viterbo, which was originally an Etruscan town about 50 miles northwest of modern-day Rome.

According to The Met, the vase may have been a portable inkwell used by an ancient Etruscan who was learning how to write. The cockerel's head was the stopper, and it was loosely attached to the body by a cord through a set of loops. The inscription on the body of the vase is known as an abecedarium ‪—‬ the sequential list of letters in an alphabet.

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The Etruscan alphabet is well known, since it was adopted from a regional version of the Greek alphabet in the early eighth century B.C. There were 26 letters in the Etruscan alphabet, but one of them in this abecedarium is incorrect.

A close look at the end of the alphabet shows that someone inscribed an S twice; the second one should look more like an X, according to The terracotta cockerel vase was one of several ancient Etruscan artifacts that helped experts partially decode the mysterious ancient language, as it preserved the order of the letters in the early alphabet, archaeologist. But although more than 10,000 Etruscan inscriptions have been found, the language is still only partially understood because those inscriptions are short and any lengthy Etruscan literature that once existed has been lost.

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph. D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher.

She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.