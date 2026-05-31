Terminal Diagnosis and Denied Trial: Young Father's Battle with Rare Aggressive Kidney Cancer

A 35-year-old father of three faces a terminal prognosis of one to three years after being diagnosed with sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive kidney cancer. Despite undergoing surgery and immunotherapy, the disease has spread to vital organs. In a cruel turn, he was recently disqualified from a promising drug trial due to further progression. His family is now raising funds for private treatment to prolong his life.

A 35-year-old father-of-three has been given a prognosis of just one to three years to live following a diagnosis of a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer .

Leon Skapars, a self-employed plasterer from Southport, was also denied entry into a promising drug trial after the disease progressed, a development his family calls a 'devastating double blow'. The initial symptoms appeared in March of last year when he experienced a dull ache in his back and left side, which he initially dismissed.

After noticing blood in his urine, he visited an A&E department where doctors found no infection and suggested it was likely kidney stones, a common condition that often resolves without intervention. He was discharged with informational material on kidney stones. One doctor briefly mentioned the possibility of cancer, but Leon was reassured it was unlikely given his young age. His brother-in-law, Anthony Duffey, described him as a resilient person who does not complain, noting that the early signs seemed minor.

Even upon hospitalization, the focus remained on less serious causes. However, during a family holiday in August 2025, his condition deteriorated dramatically as he began passing large blood clots, a clear indication of a more serious problem. Upon returning home, urgent diagnostic tests were performed. A scan revealed an eight-centimeter tumor on his right kidney.

Shortly after his 35th birthday, he was diagnosed with stage three kidney cancer. He underwent surgery the next month to remove the affected kidney and the tumor, followed by a tense period waiting for pathology results. In November, doctors confirmed the specific diagnosis: sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma, a rare and fast-spreading variant. He started immunotherapy in December, hoping to control the disease.

Yet, only four months later, scans showed the cancer had metastasized to his lungs, lymph nodes, and the surgical site. According to his family, if treatment fails, he may have as little as 12 months left; if it responds, perhaps up to three years. The disease has since invaded major arteries near his heart, leading to breathing difficulties and placing his life in immediate jeopardy.

His partner, Crystal Duffey, 30, expressed how their world has been turned upside down, emphasizing that Leon had been fit and active, frequently exercising and playing with his children. The sudden shift from planning a future to fighting for each day has been overwhelming. A further cruel blow came recently: after seven weeks without treatment, he was poised to join a clinical trial that offered hope for extending his life. He underwent numerous pre-trial assessments at The Christie in Manchester.

However, new imaging revealed the cancer had spread to critical arteries near his heart, causing blood clots and rendering him ineligible for the trial. The loss of this opportunity has been devastating. He is currently not receiving any cancer-specific therapy and is scheduled to see doctors next week to discuss remaining options. The NHS can now only offer a daily oral medication aimed at slowing progression, but the family fears it may be insufficient given the tumor's aggressiveness.

They have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for private treatments, specialist trials, and enhanced care not covered by the NHS, hoping to purchase additional time for Leon to spend with his three young sons. Kidney cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 14,000 new diagnoses annually and 4,700 deaths, roughly 13 each day. Alarmingly, incidence is rising among younger adults.

People born in 1990 face up to three times the risk compared to those born in the 1950s, a trend attributed in part to increasing rates of obesity and hypertension





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Kidney Cancer Sarcomatoid Renal Cell Carcinoma Terminal Illness Clinical Trial Denial Cancer Prognosis Immunotherapy Metastatic Cancer Gofundme NHS Treatment Young Adult Cancer

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