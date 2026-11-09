Terminal Cancer Patient Left in Storeroom at Royal Gwent Hospital

Pam Smith, an 81-year-old with terminal cancer, was held in a hospital cupboard for 48 hours due to bed shortages at Royal Gwent Hospital, sparking outrage from the Welsh Government and health boards.

81-year-old Pam Smith was left sleeping on plastic chairs in a storeroom at Royal Gwent Hospital in South Wales for two days while awaiting admission for her terminal cancer treatment. The former primary schoolteacher, who is battling stage four cancer that has spread from her bowel to her stomach and liver, described feeling completely abandoned by the National Health Service during this period of intense physical vulnerability.

Ms Smith, who was diagnosed with the disease in August of this year, arrived at the hospital in September after developing a high fever while undergoing chemotherapy. Due to a critical shortage of available beds, hospital staff initially seated her in a public waiting area before moving her into an unused storeroom when her family raised concerns about the risk of infection for her immunocompromised state.

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Details of Storeroom Confinement and Care Failures

The patient remained in this inadequate environment for 48 hours, with no access to a proper bed or medical monitoring in a designated care space. She was forced to lie across three plastic chairs to sleep in the dark, cold cupboard, a situation that her family described as deeply distressing and inhumane for someone in the advanced stages of a terminal illness.

Ms Smith told ITV News that the isolation was profound, stating there was no one there to support her during a critical moment in her medical journey. The lack of dignity in her confinement stands in stark contrast to the standards of care expected for patients receiving palliative treatment, leaving her and her family feeling forgotten by the institution responsible for her well-being.

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Health Board Apology and Government Response to Crisis

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board issued a formal apology, admitting that the conditions Ms Smith endured were unacceptable and did not reflect their standards of care. A spokesperson for the health board acknowledged the significant pressure on services caring for very high numbers of patients, but explicitly stated that no patient requiring a bed should ever be forced to wait in such uncomfortable and inappropriate surroundings.

The Welsh Government also condemned the incident, labeling the circumstances as wholly unacceptable and affirming that no one should receive care in corridors or storage areas. Officials announced they are taking immediate action to tackle the root causes of overcrowding, improve patient flow, and strengthen care closer to home to prevent such degrading experiences from recurring in the future.

Wider Systemic Overcrowding and Winter Pressures on NHS

This incident highlights a broader crisis within the health system, where the scale of corridor care has become a persistent issue across multiple hospitals. Data from NHS England revealed that an average of 3,310 patients received corridor care daily in September, a sharp increase from the 2,865 patients recorded in August, with significant portions waiting in emergency departments and other hospital areas.

Medical experts from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned that hospitals are entering the winter season with nearly 1,000 fewer beds than the previous year, creating a perfect storm of dangerous overcrowding and unrelenting demand. Senior staff have admitted that they have invested in plug sockets and call bells in walkways simply because they had no choice but to continue using these spaces for patient care out of necessity.

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In response to the escalating crisis, NHS England stated they are deploying a team of clinicians to hospitals under the most pressure to eradicate corridor care entirely. Meanwhile, the patient safety watchdog has called for a nationally agreed definition of temporary care environments to ensure better understanding and regulation of when and how these spaces are utilized during periods of extreme operational stress.